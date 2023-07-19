Flooded paddy fields in Punjab, Haryana to depress crop yields

Because of the rain deluge in the second week of July and overflow of water from Sutlej, Ravi and Beas that are tributaries of the Indus River in Himachal Pradesh and flow through east Punjab have affected adjoining districts of Punjab, including Jalandhar and Firozpur. About 3.2 million hectares area are under paddy cultivation in Punjab. “Paddy cannot be resown in 50% of the total 60% affected fields. The current damage indicates at least 30% less crop in the coming kharif marketing season. If it downpours further, crop loss could be more," said Jagmohan Singh Uppal, general secretary of Bhartiya Kishan Union of Dakonda.