Paddy procurement for Kharif season going on smoothly: Centre

Paddy procurement for the Kharif marketing season (KMS) 2020-21 is going on smoothly and the government continues to procure crops at MSP from farmers as per its existing MSP schemes as was done in previous seasons, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said on Monday.

"Paddy procurement for KMS 2020-21 is going on smoothly in the procuring States and UTs of Punjab, Haryana, UP, Tamilnadu, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala with purchase of over 90.03 LMTs ( lakh metric tonnes ) of paddy up to October 18 from 7.82 lac farmers." the Ministry said in a release.

It said that till October 18, the Government through its Nodal Agencies has procured 761.55 MT of Moong and Urad having MSP value of ₹5.48 Crores benefitting 735 farmers in Tamil Nadu Maharashtra and Haryana.

"Similarly, 5089 MT of copra (the perennial crop) having MSP value of Rs. 52.40 crore has been procured benefitting 3961 farmers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. In respect of Copra and Urad, rates are ruling above MSP in most of the major producing States. The respective State/UTs Governments are making necessary arrangements for the commencement of procurement from the date as decided by the respective States based on the arrivals in respect of Kharif Pulses and Oilseeds," it stated.

The release further said that based on the proposal from the states, approval was accorded for procurement of 42.46 LMT of Pulse and Oilseeds of Kharif Marketing Season 2020 for the States of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh under Price Support Scheme (PSS).

"Further, sanction for procurement of 1.23 LMT of Copra (the perennial crop) for the State of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala was also given. For other States/UTs approval will also be accorded on receipt of proposals for procurement of Pulses, Oilseeds and Copra under PSS so that procurement of FAQ grade of these crops can be made at notified MSP for the year 2020-21 directly from the registered farmers, if the market rate goes below MSP during the notified harvesting period in the respective States/UTs by the Central Nodal Agencies through State nominated procuring agencies," it added,

According to the Ministry, cotton procurement operations under MSP are going on smoothly in the Northern States viz. Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and October 18, a quantity of 165369 cotton bales valuing Rs.46697.86 lakh has been procured as against 1245 bales procured during the corresponding period of last year.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.