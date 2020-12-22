Paddy procurement rises by 21.56% compared to last year

"Paddy procurement for Kharif 2020-21 has progressed smoothly in the procuring states and UTs of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Jharkhand with purchase of over 415.37 LMTs of paddy up to 20.12.2020 against the last year corresponding purchase of 341.68 LMT showing an increase of 21.56 per cent over last year," the Ministry said in a press release.