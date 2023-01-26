Padma awardees 2023 from business world: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, KM Birla honoured on Republic Day2 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 01:53 PM IST
- Among the key recipient of Padma Awards from the corporate world includes ace investor and billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who passed away at 62 last year, and has been conferred the Padma Shri posthumously
The Central government on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day honoured Padma Awards to three industrialists and a total of 103 awards in other categories.
