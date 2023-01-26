The Central government on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day honoured Padma Awards to three industrialists and a total of 103 awards in other categories.

The Padma Awards are the top civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order), and Padma Shri (distinguished service).

Among the key recipient of Padma Awards from the corporate world includes ace investor and billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who passed away at 62 last year, and has been conferred the Padma Shri posthumously.

Jhunjhunwala, often referred to as India's own Warren Buffet passed away on August 14, 2022.

Jhunjhunwala was born on July 5, 1960. He grew up in Mumbai.

After graduating from Sydenham College in 1985, he enrolled at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and married Rekha Jhunjunwala, who is also a stock market investor.

Jhunjhunwala ran a privately-owned stock trading firm called RARE Enterprises. He was also the owner of India's newest airline Akasa Air.

He was always bullish about India's stock markets and whatever stocks he purchased mostly turned into a multi-bagger.

In the trade and industry category, Areez Khambatta (posthumous) was awarded, Padma Shri. He was the founder of the popular soft drink brand Rasna.

Further, the chairman of Aditya Birla Group Kumar Mangalam Birla was conferred with Padma Bhushan.

These Awards are usually conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March or April every year.

There were other achievers from a range of professions and diverse areas in the list of Padma awardees this year with the maximum getting awards in the Arts category.

The list comprises 6 Padma Vibhushan, 9 Padma Bhushan, and 91 Padma Shri Awards. Nine of the awardees are women and there are seven posthumous awardees.

Other Padma Vibhushan awardees are former External Affairs Minister and former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna (Public Affairs), tabla maestro Zakir Hussain (Art), and Srinivas Vardhan (Science and Engineering).

Former Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav has been honored posthumously for his services in Public Affairs, along with Dilip Mahalanabis (Medicine) and Balkrishna Doshi (Architecture).

The nine Padma Bhushan awardees include Kumar Manglam Birla (Trade and Industry), Vani Jairam (Art), Sudha Murty (Social Work), and Chinna Jeeyar and Kamlesh D Patel (Others - Spiritualism).

The 91 Padma Shri awardees include actor Raveena Ravi Tandon and RRR music composer MM Keeravaani.