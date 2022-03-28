Padma Awards 2022: President Kovind confers civilian awards today. Full list here5 min read . 06:59 PM IST
- This year's list comprises four Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri awards.
The Rashtrapati Bhavan is conducting the Padma Awards this year. President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday will confer Padma awards on 74 distinguished personalities, including former BJP leader late Kalyan Singh and actor Victor Banerjee, at a civil investiture ceremony to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
This year, 128 Padma awards are being presented and the first civil investiture ceremony was held on 21 March during which 54 personalities were given the honour. The awards are conferred in three categories - Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.
This year's list comprises four Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri awards.
Thirty four of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 people from the category of Foreigners, Non Resident Indians and Overseas Citizens of India, besides 13 posthumous awardees.
Tokyo Olympics Gold Medalist, Neeraj Chopra was awarded the Padma Shri by President Ram Nath Kovind.
Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Kalyan Singh was honored with the Padma Vibhushan posthumously for his work in the field of Public Affairs.
Bharat Biotech MD Krishna Ella and joint MD Krishna Ella received the Padma Bhushan awards.
Notably, a grassroots agricultural innovator from Karnataka's Dharwad, Abdul Khader Nadakattin received the Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind. He has been credited with over 40 innovations that assist small and marginal farmers across India.
Check out the list of awardees here
Padma Vibhushan Awardees
Four people were conferred the Padma Vibhushan Awards in 2022. Namely :
1.Prabha Atre- Art, Maharashtra
2.Shri Radheyshyam Khemka (Posthumous)- Literature and Education, Uttar Pradesh
3.Shri Kalyan Singh (Posthumous)- Public Affairs, Uttar Pradesh
4.General Bipin Rawat (Posthumous)- Civil Service, Uttarakhand
Notable Padma Shri Awardees
107 people were conferred the Padma Shri awards this year. Namely:
Prahlad Rai Agarwala Trade and Industry West Bengal
Prof. Najma Akhtar Literature and Education Delhi
Shri Sumit Antil Sports Haryana
Shri T Senka Ao Literature and Education Nagaland
Ms. Kamalini Asthana and Ms. Nalini Asthana* (Duo) Art Uttar Pradesh
Shri Subbanna Ayyappan Science and Engineering Karnataka
Shri J K Bajaj Literature and Education Delhi
Shri Sirpi Balasubramaniam Literature and Education Tamil Nadu
Srimad Baba Balia Social Work Odisha
Ms. Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay Science and Engineering West Bengal
Ms. Madhuri Barthwal Art Uttarakhand
Shri Akhone Asgar Ali Basharat Literature and Education Ladakh
Dr. Himmatrao Bawaskar Medicine Maharashtra
Shri Harmohinder Singh Bedi Literature and Education Punjab
Shri Pramod Bhagat Sports Odisha
Shri S Ballesh Bhajantri Art Tamil Nadu
Shri Khandu Wangchuk Bhutia Art Sikkim
Shri Maria Christopher Byrski Literature and Education Poland
Acharya Chandanaji Social Work Bihar
Ms. Sulochana Chavan Art Maharashtra
Shri Neeraj Chopra Sports Haryana
Ms. Shakuntala Choudhary Social Work Assam
Shri Sankaranarayana Menon Chundayil Sports Kerala
Shri S Damodaran Social Work Tamil Nadu
Shri Faisal Ali Dar Sports J&K
Shri Jagjit Singh Dardi Trade and Industry Chandigarh
Dr. Prokar Dasgupta Medicine U.K.
Shri Aditya Prasad Dash Science and Engineering Odisha
Dr. Lata Desa Medicine Gujarat
Shri Malji bhai Desai Public Affairs Gujarat
Ms. Basanti Devi Social Work Uttarakhand
Ms. Lourembam Bino Devi Art Manipur
Ms. Muktamani Devi Trade and Industry Manipur
Ms. Shyamamani Devi Art Odisha
Shri Khalil Dhantejvi (Posthumous) Lit. and Education Gujarat
Shri Savaji Bhai Dholakia Social Work Gujarat
Shri Arjun Singh Dhurve Art Madhya Pradesh
Dr. Vijaykumar Vinayak Dongre Medicine Maharashtra
Shri Chandraprakash Dwivedi Art Rajasthan
Shri Dhaneswar Engti Lit. and Education Assam
Shri Om Prakash Gandhi Social Work Haryana
Shri Narasimha Rao Garikapati Lit. and Education Andhra Pradesh
Shri Girdhari Ram Ghonju (Posthumous) Lit. and Education Jharkhand
Shri Shaibal Gupta (Posthumous) Lit. and Education Bihar
Shri Narasingha Prasad Guru Lit. and Education Odisha
Shri Gosaveedu Shaik Hassan (Posthumous) Art Andhra Pradesh
Shri Ryuko Hira Trade and Industry Japan
Ms. Sosamma Iype Animal Husbandry Kerala
Shri Avadh Kishore Jadia Lit. and Education Madhya Pradesh
Ms. Sowcar Janaki Art Tamil Nadu
Ms. Tara Jauhar Lit and Education Delhi
Ms. Vandana Kataria Sports Uttarakhand
Shri H R Keshavamurthy Art Karnataka
Shri Rutger Kortenhorst Lit and Education Ireland
Shri P Narayana Kurup Lit and Education Kerala
Ms. Avani Lekhara Sports Rajasthan
Shri Moti Lal Madan Sci and Engineering Haryana
Shri Shivnath Mishra Art Uttar Pradesh
Dr. Narendra Prasad Misra (Posthumous) Medicine Madhya Pradesh
Shri Darshanam Mogilaiah Art Telangana
Shri Guruprasad Mohapatra (Posthumous) Civil Service Delhi
Shri Thavil Kongampattu A V Murugaiyan Art Puducherry
Ms. R Muthukannammal Art Tamil Nadu
Shri Abdul Khader Nadakattin Grassroots Innovation Karnataka
Shri Amai Mahalinga Naik Agriculture Karnataka
Shri Tsering Namgyal Art Ladakh
Shri A K C Natarajan Art Tamil Nadu
Shri V L Nghaka Lit. and Education Mizoram
Shri Sonu Nigam Art Maharashtra
Shri Ram Sahay Panday Art Madhya Pradesh
Shri Chirapat Prapandavidya Lit and Education Thailand
Ms. K V Rabiya Social Work Kerala
Shri Anil Kumar Rajvanshi Sci and Engineering Maharashtra
Shri Sheesh Ram Art Uttar Pradesh
Shri Ramachandraiah Art Telangana
Dr. Sunkara Venkata Adinarayana Rao Medicine Andhra Pradesh
Ms. Gamit Ramilaben Raysingbhai Social Work Gujarat
Ms. Padmaja Reddy Art Telangana
Guru Tulku Rinpoche Spiritualism Arunachal Pradesh
Shri Brahmanand Sankhwalkar Sports Goa
Shri Vidyanand Sarek Lit and Education Himachal Pradesh
Shri Kali Pada Saren Lit. and Education West Bengal
Dr. Veeraswamy Seshiah Medicine Tamil Nadu
Ms. Prabhaben Shah Social Work Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
Shri Dilip Shahani Lit and Education Delhi
Shri Ram Dayal Sharma Art Rajasthan
Shri Vishwamurti Shastri Lit. and Education J&K
Ms. Tatiana Lvovna Shaumyan Lit. and Education Russia
Shri Siddhalingaiah (Posthumous) Lit. and Education Karnataka
Shri Kaajee Singh Art West Bengal
Shri Konsam Ibomcha Singh Art Manipur
Shri Prem Singh Social Work Punjab
Shri Seth Pal Singh Agriculture Uttar Pradesh
Ms. Vidya Vindu Singh Lit. and Education Uttar Pradesh
Baba Iqbal Singh Ji Social Work Punjab
Dr. Bhimsen Singhal Medicine Maharashtra
Shri Sivananda Yoga Uttar Pradesh
Shri Ajay Kumar Sonkar Sci and Engineering Uttar Pradesh
Ms. Ajita Srivastava Art Uttar Pradesh
Sadguru Brahmeshanand Acharya Swami Spiritualism Goa
Dr. Balaji Tambe (Posthumous) Medicine Maharashtra
Shri Raghuvendra Tanwar Lit and Education Haryana
Dr. Kamlakar Tripathi Medicine Uttar Pradesh
Ms. Lalita Vakil Art Himachal Pradesh
Ms. Durga Bai Vyam Art Madhya Pradesh
Shri Jyantkumar Maganlal Vyas Sci and Engineering Gujarat
Ms. Badaplin War
Padma Bhushan Awards
Seventeen people received the Padma Bhushan awards for the year 2022 at Civil Investiture Ceremony-II at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Namely
4.Sundararajan Pichai
5. Dr. Pratibha Ray
6. Dr. Sanjaya Rajaram
7. Acharya Vashishtha Tripathi
8. Krishna Murthy Ella , Suchitra Krishna Ella
9. Ghulam Nabi Azad
10. Gurmeet Bawa (Posthumous)
11.Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee
12. Natarajan Chandrasekaran
13. Devendra Jhajharia
14. Rashid Khan
15. Cyrus Poonawalla
16. Sanjaya Rajaram (Posthumous)
17. Swami Sachidanand
