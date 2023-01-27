Home / News / India /  Padma awards 2023: Full list
Back

On the occasion of Republic Day 2023, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs announced the winners of Padma Awards on Wednesday. The long list of 106 awardees included Mulayam Singh Yadav, Zakir Hussain, KM Birla, Sudha Murty, Raveena Tandon, etc.

Padma Awards is the highest civilian awards of  India. The award is presented in three categories including Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri to honour people for their notable work in different disciplines and fields like art, social work, literature and education, public affairs,etc.

Know the complete list of Padma awardees of this year.

Padma Vibhushan Recepients List

NameFieldState/Country
1. Shri Balkrishna Doshi (Poshumous)OthersGujarat
2. Shri Dilip Mahalanabis (Posthumous)MedicineWest Bengal
3. Mulayam Singh Yadav(Posthumous)Public Affairs Uttar Pradesh
4. Shri Zakir HussainArtMaharashtra
5. Shri S M KrishnaPublic AffairsKarnataka
6. Shri Srinivas VaradhanScience & EngineeringUSA

Padma Bhushan Recepients List

NameFieldState/Country
1. Shri S L BhyrappaLiterature & EducationKarnataka
2. Shri Kumar Mangalam BirlaTrade & IndustryMaharashtra
3. Shri Deepak DharScience & EngineeringMaharashtra
4. Ms. Vani JairamArtTamil Nadu
5. Swami Chinna JeeyarOthers-SpiritualismTelangana
6. Ms Suman KalyanpurArtMaharashtra
7. Shri Kapil KapoorLiterature & EducationDelhi
8. Ms Sudha MurtySocial WorkKarnataka
9. Shri Kamlesh D PatelOthers- Spiritualism 

Padma Shri Recepients List

NameFieldState/Country
  1. Dr. Sukama Acharya
Others- SpiritualismHaryana
2. Ms. Jodhaiyabai BaigaArtMadhya Pradesh
3. Shri Premjit BariaArtDadra and Nagar Haveli 
4. Ms Usha BarleArtChhatisgarh
5. Shri Munishwar ChanddawarMedicineMadhya Pradesh
6. Shri Hemant ChauhanArtGujarat
7. Shri Bhanubhai ChitaraArtGujarat
8. Ms Hemoprova ChutiaArtAssam
9. Shri Narendra Chandra DebbarmaPublic AffairsTripura
10. Ms Subhadra DeviArtBihar
11. Shri Khadar Valli DudekulaScience & EngineeringKarnataka
12. Shri Hem Chandra GoswamiArtAssam
13. Ms. Pritikana GoswamiArtWest Bengal
14. Shri Radha Charan GuptaLiterature & EducationUttar Pradesh
15. Shri Modadugu Vijay GuptaScience & EngineeringTelangana
16. Shri Ahmed Hussain & Shri Mohd HussainArtRajasthan
17. Shri Dilshad HussainArtUttar Pradesh
18. Shri Bhiku Ramji IdateSocial WorkMaharashtra
19. Shri C I IssacLiterature & EducationKerala
20. Shri Rattan Singh JaggiLiterature & EducationPunjab
21. Shri Bikram Bahadur JamatiaSocial WorkTripura
22. Shri Ramkuiwangbe JeneSocial WorkAssam
23. Shri Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala (Posthumous)Trade & IndustryMaharashtra
24. Shri Mahipat KaviArtGujarat
25. Shri Ratan Chandra KarMedicineAndaman & Nicobar Islands
26. Shri Mahipat KaviArtGujarat
27. Shri M M KeeravaaniArtAndhra Pradesh
28. Shri Areez Khambatta (Posthumous)Trade & IndustryGujarat
29. Shri Parshuram Komaji KhuneArtMaharashtra
30. Shri Ganesh Nagappa KrishnarajanagaraScience & EngineeringAndhra Pradesh
31. Shri Maguni Charan KuanrArtOdisha
32. Shri Anand KumarLiterature & EducationBihar
33. Shri Arvind KumarScience & EngineeringUttar Pradesh
34. Shri Domar Singh KunvarArtChhatisgarh
35. Shri Risingbor Kurkaland ArtMeghalaya
36. Ms Hirabai LobiSocial WorkGujarat
37. Shri Moolchand Lodha Social WorkRajasthan
38. MS Rani MachaiahArtKarnataka
39. Shri Ajay Kumar MandaviArtChhatisgarh
40. Shri Prabhakar Bhanudas MandeLiteratureMaharashtra
41. Shri Gajanan Jagannath ManeSocial WorkMahrashtra
42. Shri Antaryami MishraLiterature & EducationOdisha
43. Shri Nadoja Pindipapanahalli MunivenkatappaArtKarnataka
44. Prof(Dr.) Mahendra PalScience & EngineeringGujarat
45. Shri Uma Shankar PandeyScience & EngineeringGujarat
46. Shri Ramesh Parmar & Ms. Shanti ParmarArtMadhya Pradesh
47. Dr. Nalini Parthasarathi MedicinePuducherry
48. Shri Hanumantha Rao PasupuletiMedicineTelangana
49. Shri Ramesh PatangeLiterature & EducationMaharashtra
50. Ms Krishna PatelArtOdisha
51. Shri K Kalyanasundaram PillaiArtTamil Nadu
52. Shri V P Appukuttan PoduvalSocial WorkKerala
53. Shri Kapil Dev PrasadArtBihar
54. Shri S R D Prasad SportsKerala
55. Shri Shah Rasheed Ahmed QuadriArtKarnataka
56. Shri C V RajuArt Andhra Pradesh
57. Shri Bakshi RamScience & EngineeringHaryana
58. Shri Cheruvayal K RamanOthers Kerala
59. Ms Sujatha RamdoraiScience & EngineeringCanada
60. Shri Pareshbhai RathwaArtGujarat
61. Shri B Ramakrishna ReddyLiterature & EducationTelangana
62. Shri Mangala Kanti RoyArtWest Bengal
63. Ms K C RunremsangiArtMizoram
64. Shri Vadivel Gopal & Shri MasiSocial WorkTamil Nadu
65. Shri Manoranjan SahuMedicineUP
66. Shri Patayat SahuOthersOdisha
67. Shri Ritwik SanyalArtUP
68. Shri Kota S SArtAndhra Pradesh
69. Shri Sankurathri Chandra SekharSocial WorkAndhra Pradesh
70. Shri K Shanathoiba SharmaSportsManipur
71. Shri Nekram SharmaOthersHimachal Pradesh
72. Shri Gurcharan Singh SportsDelhi
73. Shri Laxman Singh Social WorkRajasthan
74. Shri Mohan SinghLiteratureJ & K
75. Shri T C Singh Public AffairsManipur
76. Shri P C SoodLiteratureAndhra Pradesh
77. Ms Neihunuo SorhieArtNagaland
78. Janum Singh SoyLiteratureJharkhand
79. Shri Kushok Thiksey Nawang Chamba StanzinOthersLadakh
80. Shri S SubramanOthersKarnataka
81. Shri Moa Subong ArtNagaland
82. Shri P K SundaramSocial WorkTamil Nadu
83. Ms Raveena Ravi TandonArtMaharashtra
84. Shri V P TiwariLiteratureUP
85. Shri Dhaniram TotoLiteratureWB
86. Shri T R Upreti OthersSikkim
87. Dr Gopalsamy VeluchamyMedicineTamil Nadu
88. Dr Ishwar Chander Verma MedicineDelhi
89. Ms Coomi Nariman WadiaArtMaharashtra
90. Shri Karma Wangchu (Posthumous)Social WorkArunachal Pradesh
91. Shri G M ZazArtJammu & Kashmir
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout