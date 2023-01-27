On the occasion of Republic Day 2023, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs announced the winners of Padma Awards on Wednesday. The long list of 106 awardees included Mulayam Singh Yadav, Zakir Hussain, KM Birla, Sudha Murty, Raveena Tandon, etc.

Padma Awards is the highest civilian awards of India. The award is presented in three categories including Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri to honour people for their notable work in different disciplines and fields like art, social work, literature and education, public affairs,etc.

Know the complete list of Padma awardees of this year.

Padma Vibhushan Recepients List

Name Field State/Country 1. Shri Balkrishna Doshi (Poshumous) Others Gujarat 2. Shri Dilip Mahalanabis (Posthumous) Medicine West Bengal 3. Mulayam Singh Yadav(Posthumous) Public Affairs Uttar Pradesh 4. Shri Zakir Hussain Art Maharashtra 5. Shri S M Krishna Public Affairs Karnataka 6. Shri Srinivas Varadhan Science & Engineering USA

Padma Bhushan Recepients List

Name Field State/Country 1. Shri S L Bhyrappa Literature & Education Karnataka 2. Shri Kumar Mangalam Birla Trade & Industry Maharashtra 3. Shri Deepak Dhar Science & Engineering Maharashtra 4. Ms. Vani Jairam Art Tamil Nadu 5. Swami Chinna Jeeyar Others-Spiritualism Telangana 6. Ms Suman Kalyanpur Art Maharashtra 7. Shri Kapil Kapoor Literature & Education Delhi 8. Ms Sudha Murty Social Work Karnataka 9. Shri Kamlesh D Patel Others- Spiritualism

Padma Shri Recepients List

Name Field State/Country Dr. Sukama Acharya Others- Spiritualism Haryana 2. Ms. Jodhaiyabai Baiga Art Madhya Pradesh 3. Shri Premjit Baria Art Dadra and Nagar Haveli 4. Ms Usha Barle Art Chhatisgarh 5. Shri Munishwar Chanddawar Medicine Madhya Pradesh 6. Shri Hemant Chauhan Art Gujarat 7. Shri Bhanubhai Chitara Art Gujarat 8. Ms Hemoprova Chutia Art Assam 9. Shri Narendra Chandra Debbarma Public Affairs Tripura 10. Ms Subhadra Devi Art Bihar 11. Shri Khadar Valli Dudekula Science & Engineering Karnataka 12. Shri Hem Chandra Goswami Art Assam 13. Ms. Pritikana Goswami Art West Bengal 14. Shri Radha Charan Gupta Literature & Education Uttar Pradesh 15. Shri Modadugu Vijay Gupta Science & Engineering Telangana 16. Shri Ahmed Hussain & Shri Mohd Hussain Art Rajasthan 17. Shri Dilshad Hussain Art Uttar Pradesh 18. Shri Bhiku Ramji Idate Social Work Maharashtra 19. Shri C I Issac Literature & Education Kerala 20. Shri Rattan Singh Jaggi Literature & Education Punjab 21. Shri Bikram Bahadur Jamatia Social Work Tripura 22. Shri Ramkuiwangbe Jene Social Work Assam 23. Shri Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala (Posthumous) Trade & Industry Maharashtra 24. Shri Mahipat Kavi Art Gujarat 25. Shri Ratan Chandra Kar Medicine Andaman & Nicobar Islands 26. Shri Mahipat Kavi Art Gujarat 27. Shri M M Keeravaani Art Andhra Pradesh 28. Shri Areez Khambatta (Posthumous) Trade & Industry Gujarat 29. Shri Parshuram Komaji Khune Art Maharashtra 30. Shri Ganesh Nagappa Krishnarajanagara Science & Engineering Andhra Pradesh 31. Shri Maguni Charan Kuanr Art Odisha 32. Shri Anand Kumar Literature & Education Bihar 33. Shri Arvind Kumar Science & Engineering Uttar Pradesh 34. Shri Domar Singh Kunvar Art Chhatisgarh 35. Shri Risingbor Kurkaland Art Meghalaya 36. Ms Hirabai Lobi Social Work Gujarat 37. Shri Moolchand Lodha Social Work Rajasthan 38. MS Rani Machaiah Art Karnataka 39. Shri Ajay Kumar Mandavi Art Chhatisgarh 40. Shri Prabhakar Bhanudas Mande Literature Maharashtra 41. Shri Gajanan Jagannath Mane Social Work Mahrashtra 42. Shri Antaryami Mishra Literature & Education Odisha 43. Shri Nadoja Pindipapanahalli Munivenkatappa Art Karnataka 44. Prof(Dr.) Mahendra Pal Science & Engineering Gujarat 45. Shri Uma Shankar Pandey Science & Engineering Gujarat 46. Shri Ramesh Parmar & Ms. Shanti Parmar Art Madhya Pradesh 47. Dr. Nalini Parthasarathi Medicine Puducherry 48. Shri Hanumantha Rao Pasupuleti Medicine Telangana 49. Shri Ramesh Patange Literature & Education Maharashtra 50. Ms Krishna Patel Art Odisha 51. Shri K Kalyanasundaram Pillai Art Tamil Nadu 52. Shri V P Appukuttan Poduval Social Work Kerala 53. Shri Kapil Dev Prasad Art Bihar 54. Shri S R D Prasad Sports Kerala 55. Shri Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri Art Karnataka 56. Shri C V Raju Art Andhra Pradesh 57. Shri Bakshi Ram Science & Engineering Haryana 58. Shri Cheruvayal K Raman Others Kerala 59. Ms Sujatha Ramdorai Science & Engineering Canada 60. Shri Pareshbhai Rathwa Art Gujarat 61. Shri B Ramakrishna Reddy Literature & Education Telangana 62. Shri Mangala Kanti Roy Art West Bengal 63. Ms K C Runremsangi Art Mizoram 64. Shri Vadivel Gopal & Shri Masi Social Work Tamil Nadu 65. Shri Manoranjan Sahu Medicine UP 66. Shri Patayat Sahu Others Odisha 67. Shri Ritwik Sanyal Art UP 68. Shri Kota S S Art Andhra Pradesh 69. Shri Sankurathri Chandra Sekhar Social Work Andhra Pradesh 70. Shri K Shanathoiba Sharma Sports Manipur 71. Shri Nekram Sharma Others Himachal Pradesh 72. Shri Gurcharan Singh Sports Delhi 73. Shri Laxman Singh Social Work Rajasthan 74. Shri Mohan Singh Literature J & K 75. Shri T C Singh Public Affairs Manipur 76. Shri P C Sood Literature Andhra Pradesh 77. Ms Neihunuo Sorhie Art Nagaland 78. Janum Singh Soy Literature Jharkhand 79. Shri Kushok Thiksey Nawang Chamba Stanzin Others Ladakh 80. Shri S Subraman Others Karnataka 81. Shri Moa Subong Art Nagaland 82. Shri P K Sundaram Social Work Tamil Nadu 83. Ms Raveena Ravi Tandon Art Maharashtra 84. Shri V P Tiwari Literature UP 85. Shri Dhaniram Toto Literature WB 86. Shri T R Upreti Others Sikkim 87. Dr Gopalsamy Veluchamy Medicine Tamil Nadu 88. Dr Ishwar Chander Verma Medicine Delhi 89. Ms Coomi Nariman Wadia Art Maharashtra 90. Shri Karma Wangchu (Posthumous) Social Work Arunachal Pradesh 91. Shri G M Zaz Art Jammu & Kashmir