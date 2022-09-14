Padma Awards 2023: Nomination process open to the public till Sept 15

Padma Awards 2023: Nomination process open to the public till Sept 151 min read . 07:44 PM IST
- All persons without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these Awards
NEW DELHI :The Padma Awards, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri, are among the highest civilian awards in the country after Bharat Ratna.
On Wednesday, the Central Government informed that the nominations for Padma Awards-2023 will be open till September 15, 2022.
Instituted in 1954, the three Padma awards -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri -- are amongst the highest civilian awards of the country. These are announced on the occasion of the Republic Day every year.
The award seeks to recognise ‘work of distinction’ and is given for exceptional achievements and service in all fields and disciplines, such as, art, literature and education, sports, medicine, social work, science and engineering, public affairs, civil service, trade and industry etc.
All persons without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these Awards. Government servants including those working with Public Sector Undertakings, except doctors and scientists, are not eligible for Padma awards.
The Centre is committed to transforming the Padma Awards more democratic or “People’s Padma". In the spirit of that idea, the Central government has requested all the citizens to make nominations/recommendations, including self-nominations.
Anyone who is interested in nominating someone or themselves for the Padma awards can file for it online on the Rashtriya Puruskar Portal at https://awards.gov.in.
