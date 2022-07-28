Padma Awards 2023: Nominations open till 15 September2 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2022, 08:16 AM IST
Nominations for Padma Awards-2023 will be open till September 15, 2022 the Central Government informed on Wednesday
The Padma Awards, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri, are among the highest civilian awards in the country after Bharat Ratna. On Wednesday, the Central Government informed that the nominations for Padma Awards-2023 will be open till September 15, 2022.