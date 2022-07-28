The Padma Awards, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri, are among the highest civilian awards in the country after Bharat Ratna. On Wednesday, the Central Government informed that the nominations for Padma Awards-2023 will be open till September 15, 2022.

Online nominations/recommendations for the Padma Awards were opened on May 1, 2022. The awardees are to be announced on the occasion of Republic Day, 2023. The nominations/recommendations for Padma Awards will be received online only on the Rashtriya Puruskar Portal.

Instituted in 1954, these Awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

These awards seek to recognize 'work of distinction and are given for distinguished and exceptional achievements/service in all fields/disciplines, such as Art, Literature and Education, Sports, Medicine, Social Work, Science and Engineering, Public Affairs, Civil Service, Trade and Industry, etc.

All persons without distinction of race, occupation, position, or sex are eligible for these Awards. Government servants including those working with PSUs, except Doctors and Scientists, are not eligible for Padma Awards.

The Government is committed to transforming the Padma Awards more democratic or "People's Padma". In the spirit of that idea, the government has requested all the citizens to make nominations/recommendations, including self-nominations.

View Full Image Padma Awards portal where citizens can nominate and recommend candidates for the awards to be conferred in 2023

In addition to that, the government is trying to make the awards more inclusive and is looking forward to ensuring that concerted efforts may be made to identify talented persons whose excellence and achievements deserve to be recognized amongst women, weaker sections of society, SCs and STs, divyang persons and who are doing selfless service to society.

The nominations/recommendations should contain all relevant details specified in the format available on the above said Portal, including a citation in narrative form (maximum 800 words), clearly bringing out the distinguished and exceptional achievements/service of the person recommended in her/his respective field/discipline.

Details in this regard are also available under the heading 'Awards and Medals' on the website of the Ministry of Home Affairs on the Padma Awards Portal. The statutes and rules relating to these awards are available on the website.

This year, the list of Padma awardees included, 4 Padma Vibhushans, 17 Padma Bhushans and 107 Padma Shris.

With inputs from ANI.