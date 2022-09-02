Padma Awards 2023: Nominations open till 15 September1 min read . Updated: 02 Sep 2022, 08:01 PM IST
Online nominations for the Padma Awards-2023 will be open till September 15, 2022 and the result will be announced on Republic Day, 2023
Online nominations for the Padma Awards-2023 will be open till September 15, 2022 and the result will be announced on Republic Day, 2023
Listen to this article
The Padma Awards, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri, are among the highest civilian awards in the country after Bharat Ratna.