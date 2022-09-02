The Padma Awards, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri, are among the highest civilian awards in the country after Bharat Ratna.

On Friday, the Union Home Ministry informed that the nominations for Padma Awards-2023 will be open till September 15, 2022.

Online nominations/recommendations for the Padma Awards were opened on May 1, 2022. The awardees are to be announced on the occasion of Republic Day, 2023.

Instituted in 1954, these Awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

The award seeks to recognize ‘work of distinction’ and is given for distinguished and exceptional achievements/service in all fields/disciplines, such as, Art, Literature and Education, Sports, Medicine, Social Work, Science and Engineering, Public Affairs, Civil Service, Trade and Industry etc.

All persons without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these Awards. Government servants including those working with PSUs, except Doctors and Scientists, are not eligible for Padma Awards.

The Government is committed to transforming the Padma Awards more democratic or “People’s Padma". In the spirit of that idea, the government has requested all the citizens to make nominations/recommendations, including self-nominations.

Anyone who is interested in nominating someone or themselves for the Padma awards can file for it online on the Rashtriya Puruskar Portal at https://awards.gov.in