The Union government on Thursday released the list of winners of the Padma Awards 2024, the nation's second-highest civilian honour. The prestigious awards, conferred by the Government of India, recognize exceptional contributions in various fields. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | ‘Temple existed before…’: Gyanvapi Mosque case takes new turn after ASI report These awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognize achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved. These awards are conferred on the recommendations made by the Padma Awards Committee, which is constituted by the Prime Minister every year.

Also Read | Killing of two Pak citizens: MEA rejects Pakistan's 'India link' allegations This year the government decided to honour five distinguished individuals with Padma Vibhushan, 17 with Padma Bhushan, and 110 with Padma Shri awards ( total 132) for their exceptional contributions in various fields. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here is the full list of winners with the field for which they have been honoured:

Padma Vibhushan: Ms. Vyjayantimala Bali: Art | Tamil Nadu 2. Shri Konidela Chiranjeevi: Art | Andhra Pradesh

3. Shri M Venkaiah Naidu: Public Affairs | Andhra Pradesh {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4. Shri Bindeshwar Pathak (Posthumous): Social Work | Bihar

5. Ms. Padma Subrahmanyam : Art | Tamil Nadu

Padma Bhushan: Ms. M Fathima Beevi (Posthumous): Public Affairs | Kerala 2. Shri Hormusji N Cama: Literature & Education - Journalism | Maharashtra {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. Shri Mithun Chakraborty: Art | West Bengal

4. Shri Sitaram Jindal: Trade & Industry | Karnataka

5. Shri Young Liu: Trade & Industry | Taiwan {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6. Shri Ashwin Balachand Mehta: Medicine | Maharashtra

7. Shri Satyabrata Mookherjee: Public Affairs | West Bengal

8. Shri Ram: Public Affairs | Maharashtra {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

9. Shri Tejas Madhusudan Patel: Medicine | Gujarat

10. Shri Olanchery Rajagopal: Public Affairs | Kerala

11. Shri Dattatray Ambadas Mayaloo alias Rajdutt: Art | Maharashtra {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

12. Shri Togdan Rinpoche (Posthumous): Others-Spiritualism | Ladakh

13. Shri Pyarelal Sharma: Art| Maharashtra

14. Shri Chandreshwar Prasad Thakur: Medicine | Bihar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

15. Ms. Usha Uthup: Art| West Bengal

16. Shri Vijaykanth (Posthumous): Art | Tamil Nadu

17. Shri Kundan Vyas: Literature & Education - Journalism | Maharashtra {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Padma Shri: 1. Parbati Baruah (67): Social Work (Animal Welfare)

2. Chami Murmu (52): Social Work (Environment - Afforestation)

3. Jageshwar Yadav (67): Social Work (Tribal - PVTG) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4. Sangthankima (63): Social Work (Children)

5. Gurvinder Singh (53): Social Work (Divyang)

6. Dukhu Majhi (78): Social Work (Environment - Afforestation) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

7. K Chellammal (69): Others (Agriculture - Organic)

8. Sathyanarayana Beleri (50): Others (Agriculture - Cereal - Rice)

9. Hemchand Manjhi (70): Medicine (AYUSH - Traditional Medicine) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

10. Yanung Jamoh Lego (58): Others (Agriculture - Medicinal - Plants)

11. Somanna (66): Social Work (Tribal - PVTG)

12. Sarbeswar Basumatary (61): Others (Agriculture) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

13. Prema Dhanraj (72): Medicine (Indigenous - Burns)

14. Uday Vishwanath Deshpande (70): Sports (Coach- Mallakhamb)

15. Yazdi Maneksha Italia (72): Medicine (Indigenous - Sickle Cell) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

16. Shanti Devi Paswan & Shivan Paswan (Duo): Art (Painting - Folk - Madhubani)

17. Ratan Kahar (88): Art (Vocals - Folk - Bhadu)

18. Ashok Kumar Biswas (67): Art (Painting - Folk-Tikuli) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

19. Kallu Kathakali Guru (79): Art (Dance - Classical - Kathakali)

20. Uma Maheshwari D (63): Art (Storytelling - Harikatha)

21. Gopinath Swain (105): Art (Vocals - Bhajan - Odia) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

22. Smriti Rekha Chakma (63): Padma Shri | Art (Textile - Weaving - Loin loom)

23. Jankilal (81): Art (Theatre - Folk - Rajasthani)

24. Narayanan EP (67): Art (Dance - Folk - Theyyam) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

25. Bhagabat Padhan (85): Art (Dance - Folk - Sabda Nrutya)

26. Sanatan Rudra Pal (68): Art (Sculpture)

27. Badrappan M (87): Art (Dance - Folk - Kummi) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

28: Jordan Lepcha (50): Art (Craft-Bamboo)

29. Machihan Sasa (73): Art (Craft - Pottery - Black)

30. Nepal Chandra Sutradhar (82): Art (Craft - Mask Making Chau) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

31. Omprakash Sharma (85): Art (Theatre - Folk - Mach)

32. Dasari Kondappa (63): Art (Music - Instrument - String Burra Veena)

32. Dasari Kondappa (63): Art (Music - Instrument - String Burra Veena) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

33. Babu Ram Yadav (74): Art (Craft - Brass)

34. Gaddam Sammaiah (67): Art (Dance - Yakshagana)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!