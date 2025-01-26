Padma Awards 2025: Padma Awards, the highest civilian awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.
‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.
The full list of Padma Awards 2025 includes 23 women and ten awardees from the category of foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI. From Bibek Debroy (posthumous) to Pankaj Patel, the Chairman of Zydus Lifesciences, and singer Arijit Singh among others, the Padma Awards list includes a total of 139 names to honour civilians for their contributions.
Livemint brings you the full list of the Padma Awards for 2025
From 'Bihar Kokila' Sharda Sinha, who passed away last year, to Duvvur Nageshwar Reddy, the Padma Vibhushan Awardees list for 2025 has seven names.
|S.No
|Name
|Category
|State/Country
|1
|Duvvur Nageshwar Reddy
|Medicine
|Telangana
|2
|Justice Jagdish Singh (Retd.)
|Public Affairs
|Chandigarh
|3
|Kumudini Rajnikant Lakhia
|Art
|Gujarat
|4
|Lakhsminarayana Subramniyam
|Art
|Karnataka
|5
|M.T. Vasudevan Nair (posthumous)
|Literature and Education
|Kerala
|6
|Osamu Suzuki (posthumous)
|Trade and Education
|Japan
|7
|Sharda Sinha (posthumous)
|Art
|Bihar
The Padma Bhushan Awardees list for 2025 includes 19 names, such as P R Sreejesh, Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti among others.
|S.No
|Name
|Category
|State/Country
|1
|A Surya Prakash
|Literature and Education (Journalism)
|Kerala
|2
|Anant Nag
|Art
|Karnataka
|3
|Bibek Debroy (posthumous0
|Literature and Education
|Delhi
|4
|Jatin Goswami
|Art
|Assam
|5
|Jose Chacko Periappuram
|Medicine
|Kerala
|6
|Kailash Nath Dikshit
|Archaeology
|Delhi
|7
|Manohar Joshi
|Public Affairs
|Maharashtra
|8
|Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti
|Trade and Industry
|Tamil Nadu
|9
|Nandamuri Balakrishna
|Art
|Andhra Pradesh
|10
|P R Sreejesh
|Sports
|Kerala
|11
|Pankaj Udhas (posthumous)
|Art
|Maharashtra
|12
|Rambahadur Rai
|Literature and Education (Journalism)
|Uttar Pradesh
|13
|Sadhvi Ritambhara
|Social work
|Uttar Pradesh
|14
|S Ajith Kumar
|Art
|Tamil Nadu
|15
|Shekhar Kapur
|Art
|Maharashtra
|16
|Shobhana Chandrakumar
|Art
|Tamil Nadu
|17
|Sushil Kumar Modi (posthumous)
|Public Affairs
|Bihar
|18
|Vinod Dham
|Science and Engineering
|USA
|19
|Pankaj Patel
|Trade and Industry
|Gujarat
From the first Indian Paralympic gold medal winner Harvinder Singh to Gokul Chandra Das, a dhak player from West Bengal who broke all cast- related barriers, the list of Padma Shri Awardees for 2025 includes 113 names.
|S.No.
|Name
|Category
|State/Country
|1
|Adwaita Charan Gadanayak
|Art
|Odisha
|2
|Achyut Ramchandra Palat
|Art
|Maharashtra
|3
|Ajay V Bhatt
|Science and Engineering
|USA
|4
|Anil Kumar Boro
|Literature and Education
|Assam
|5
|Arijit Singh
|Art
|West Bengal
|6
|Arundhati Bhattacharya
|Trade and Industry
|Maharashtra
|7
|Arunoday Saha
|Literature and Education
|Tripura
|8
|Arvind Sharma
|Literature and Education
|Canada
|9
|Ashok Kumar Mahapatra
|Medicine
|Odisha
|10
|Ashok Laxman Saraf
|Art
|Maharashtra
|11
|Ashutosh Sharma
|Science and Engineering
|Uttar Pradesh
|12
|Ashwini Bhinde Deshpande
|Art
|Maharashtra
|13
|Baijnath Maharaj
|Spiritualism
|Rajasthan
|14
|Barry Godfray John
|Art
|Delhi
|15
|Begam Batool
|Art
|Rajasthan
|16
|Bharat Gupta
|Art
|Delhi
|17
|Bheru Singh Chouhan
|Art
|Madhya Pradesh
|18
|Bhim Singh Bhavesh
|Social work
|Bihar
