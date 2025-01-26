Padma Awards 2025: From Bibek Debroy, Arijit Singh to M.T. Vasudevan Nair - check full list of awardees and category

  • Padma Awards 2025: The Padma Awards 2025 honour 139 individuals, including singer Arijit Singh, Bibek Debroy, Suzuki Motor's ex-CEO Osamu Suzuki, among others for their contributions in various disciplines

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated26 Jan 2025, 03:27 PM IST
Advertisement
Padma Awards 2025: From Bibek Debroy, Arijit Singh to M.T. Vasudevan Nair - check full list of awardees and category

Padma Awards 2025: Padma Awards, the highest civilian awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

Also Read | Republic Day 2025 LIVE: Tri-services tableau makes first time appearance

The full list of Padma Awards 2025 includes 23 women and ten awardees from the category of foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI. From Bibek Debroy (posthumous) to Pankaj Patel, the Chairman of Zydus Lifesciences, and singer Arijit Singh among others, the Padma Awards list includes a total of 139 names to honour civilians for their contributions.

Advertisement

Livemint brings you the full list of the Padma Awards for 2025

Padma Vibhushan Awards 2025 full list

From 'Bihar Kokila' Sharda Sinha, who passed away last year, to Duvvur Nageshwar Reddy, the Padma Vibhushan Awardees list for 2025 has seven names.

S.NoNameCategoryState/Country
1Duvvur Nageshwar ReddyMedicineTelangana
2Justice Jagdish Singh (Retd.)Public AffairsChandigarh
3Kumudini Rajnikant Lakhia ArtGujarat 
4Lakhsminarayana SubramniyamArtKarnataka
5M.T. Vasudevan Nair (posthumous)Literature and EducationKerala
6Osamu Suzuki (posthumous)Trade and EducationJapan
7Sharda Sinha (posthumous)ArtBihar
Also Read | Republic Day 2025: Rahul Gandhi, Chandrababu Naidu, more leaders extend wishes

Padma Bhushan Awards full list

The Padma Bhushan Awardees list for 2025 includes 19 names, such as P R Sreejesh, Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti among others.

S.NoNameCategoryState/Country
1A Surya PrakashLiterature and Education (Journalism)Kerala
2Anant Nag ArtKarnataka
3Bibek Debroy (posthumous0Literature and EducationDelhi
4Jatin GoswamiArtAssam
5Jose Chacko PeriappuramMedicine Kerala
6Kailash Nath DikshitArchaeologyDelhi
7Manohar JoshiPublic AffairsMaharashtra
8Nalli Kuppuswami ChettiTrade and IndustryTamil Nadu
9Nandamuri BalakrishnaArtAndhra Pradesh
10P R SreejeshSportsKerala
11Pankaj Udhas (posthumous)Art Maharashtra
12Rambahadur RaiLiterature and Education (Journalism)Uttar Pradesh
13Sadhvi RitambharaSocial workUttar Pradesh
14S Ajith Kumar Art Tamil Nadu
15Shekhar KapurArtMaharashtra
16Shobhana Chandrakumar ArtTamil Nadu
17Sushil Kumar Modi (posthumous)Public AffairsBihar
18Vinod Dham Science and EngineeringUSA
19Pankaj PatelTrade and IndustryGujarat

Padma Shri Awards 2025 full list

From the first Indian Paralympic gold medal winner Harvinder Singh to Gokul Chandra Das, a dhak player from West Bengal who broke all cast- related barriers, the list of Padma Shri Awardees for 2025 includes 113 names.

Advertisement
S.No.NameCategoryState/Country
1Adwaita Charan GadanayakArtOdisha
2Achyut Ramchandra PalatArtMaharashtra
3Ajay V Bhatt Science and EngineeringUSA
4Anil Kumar BoroLiterature and EducationAssam
5Arijit SinghArtWest Bengal
6Arundhati BhattacharyaTrade and IndustryMaharashtra
7Arunoday SahaLiterature and EducationTripura
8Arvind SharmaLiterature and EducationCanada
9Ashok Kumar MahapatraMedicineOdisha
10Ashok Laxman SarafArtMaharashtra
11Ashutosh Sharma Science and Engineering Uttar Pradesh
12Ashwini Bhinde Deshpande ArtMaharashtra
13Baijnath MaharajSpiritualismRajasthan
14Barry Godfray JohnArtDelhi
15Begam BatoolArtRajasthan
16Bharat GuptaArtDelhi
17Bheru Singh ChouhanArtMadhya Pradesh
18Bhim Singh BhaveshSocial workBihar

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsIndiaPadma Awards 2025: From Bibek Debroy, Arijit Singh to M.T. Vasudevan Nair - check full list of awardees and category
First Published:26 Jan 2025, 03:27 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts