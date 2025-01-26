Padma Awards 2025: From Bibek Debroy, Arijit Singh to M.T. Vasudevan Nair - check full list of awardees and category

Padma Awards 2025: Padma Awards, the highest civilian awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

The full list of Padma Awards 2025 includes 23 women and ten awardees from the category of foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI. From Bibek Debroy (posthumous) to Pankaj Patel, the Chairman of Zydus Lifesciences, and singer Arijit Singh among others, the Padma Awards list includes a total of 139 names to honour civilians for their contributions.

Livemint brings you the full list of the Padma Awards for 2025

Padma Vibhushan Awards 2025 full list From 'Bihar Kokila' Sharda Sinha, who passed away last year, to Duvvur Nageshwar Reddy, the Padma Vibhushan Awardees list for 2025 has seven names.

S.No Name Category State/Country 1 Duvvur Nageshwar Reddy Medicine Telangana 2 Justice Jagdish Singh (Retd.) Public Affairs Chandigarh 3 Kumudini Rajnikant Lakhia Art Gujarat 4 Lakhsminarayana Subramniyam Art Karnataka 5 M.T. Vasudevan Nair (posthumous) Literature and Education Kerala 6 Osamu Suzuki (posthumous) Trade and Education Japan 7 Sharda Sinha (posthumous) Art Bihar

Padma Bhushan Awards full list The Padma Bhushan Awardees list for 2025 includes 19 names, such as P R Sreejesh, Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti among others.

S.No Name Category State/Country 1 A Surya Prakash Literature and Education (Journalism) Kerala 2 Anant Nag Art Karnataka 3 Bibek Debroy (posthumous0 Literature and Education Delhi 4 Jatin Goswami Art Assam 5 Jose Chacko Periappuram Medicine Kerala 6 Kailash Nath Dikshit Archaeology Delhi 7 Manohar Joshi Public Affairs Maharashtra 8 Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti Trade and Industry Tamil Nadu 9 Nandamuri Balakrishna Art Andhra Pradesh 10 P R Sreejesh Sports Kerala 11 Pankaj Udhas (posthumous) Art Maharashtra 12 Rambahadur Rai Literature and Education (Journalism) Uttar Pradesh 13 Sadhvi Ritambhara Social work Uttar Pradesh 14 S Ajith Kumar Art Tamil Nadu 15 Shekhar Kapur Art Maharashtra 16 Shobhana Chandrakumar Art Tamil Nadu 17 Sushil Kumar Modi (posthumous) Public Affairs Bihar 18 Vinod Dham Science and Engineering USA 19 Pankaj Patel Trade and Industry Gujarat

Padma Shri Awards 2025 full list From the first Indian Paralympic gold medal winner Harvinder Singh to Gokul Chandra Das, a dhak player from West Bengal who broke all cast- related barriers, the list of Padma Shri Awardees for 2025 includes 113 names.

