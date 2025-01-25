The Padma Awards — one of the highest civilian honours of the country — are conferred in three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The awards cover people from myriad disciplines and various fields of activity. They are announced annually during Republic Day celebrations.
‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service while ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order. A ‘Padma Shri’ is awarded for distinguished service in any field.
“Congratulations to all the Padma awardees! India is proud to honour and celebrate their extraordinary achievements. Their dedication and perseverance are truly motivating. Each awardee is synonymous with hardwork, passion and innovation, which has positively impacted countless lives. They teach us the value of striving for excellence and serving society selflessly,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X.
Full list of Padma Awardees for 2025:
Padma Vibhushan
- Duvvur Nageshwar Reddy — Medicine
- Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar (retired) — Public Affairs
- Kumudini Rajnikant Lakhia — Art
- Lakshminarayana Subramaniam — Art
- MT Vasudevan Nair (Posthumous) — Literature and Education
- Osamu Suzuki (Posthumous) — Trade and Industry
- Sharda Sinha (Posthumous) — Art
Padma Bhushan
- A Surya Prakash — Literature and Education (Journalism)
- Anant Nag — Art
- Bibek Debroy (Posthumous) — Literature and Education
- Jatin Goswami — Art
- Jose Chacko Periappuram — Medicine
- Kailash Nath Dikshit — Others (Archaeology)
- Manohar Joshi (Posthumous) — Public Affairs
- Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti — Trade and Industry
- Nandamuri Balakrishna — Art
- PR Sreejesh — Sports
- Pankaj Patel — Trade and Industry
- Pankaj Udhas (Posthumous) — Art
- Rambahadur Rai — Literature and Education (Journalism)
- Sadhvi Ritambhara — Social Work
- S Ajith Kumar — Art
- Shekhar Kapur — Art
- Shobana Chandrakumar — Art
- Sushil Kumar Modi (Posthumous) — Public Affairs
- Vinod Dham — Science and Engineering
Padma Shri
- Adwaita Charan Gadanayak — Art
- Achyut Ramchandra Palav — Art
- Ajay V Bhatt — Science and Engineering
- Anil Kumar Boro — Literature and Education
- Arijit Singh — Art
- Arundhati Bhattacharya — Trade and Industry
- Arunoday Saha — Literature and Education
- Arvind Sharma — Literature and Education
- Ashok Kumar Mahapatra — Medicine
- Ashok Laxman Saraf — Art
- Ashutosh Sharma — Science and Engineering
- Ashwini Bhide Deshpande — Art
- Baijnath Maharaj — Others (Spiritualism)
- Barry Godfray John — Art
- Begam Batool — Art
- Bharat Gupt — Art
- Bheru Singh Chouhan — Art
- Bhim Singh Bhavesh — Social Work
- Bhimavva Doddabalappa Shillekyathara — Art
- Budhendra Kumar Jain — Medicine
- CS Vaidyanathan — Public Affairs
- Chaitram Deochand Pawar — Social Work
- Chandrakant Sheth (Posthumous) — Literature and Education
- Chandrakant Sompura — Others (Architecture)
- Chetan E Chitnis — Science and Engineering
- David R Syiemlieh — Literature and Education
- Durga Charan Ranbir — Art
- Farooq Ahmad Mir — Art
- Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid — Literature and Education
- Gita Upadhyay — Literature and Education
- Gokul Chandra Das — Art
- Guruvayur Dorai — Art
- Harchandan Singh Bhatty — Art
- Hariman Sharma — Others (Agriculture)
- Harjinder Singh Srinagar Wale — Art
- Harvinder Singh — Sports
- Hassan Raghu — Art
- Hemant Kumar — Medicine
- Hriday Narayan Dixit — Literature and Education
- Hugh and Colleen Gantzer (Posthumous) (Duo) — Literature and Education (Journalism)
- Inivalappil Mani Vijayan — Sports
- Jagadish Joshila — Literature and Education
- Jaspinder Narula — Art
- Jonas Masetti — Others (Spiritualism)
- Joynacharan Bathari — Art
- Jumde Yomgam Gamlin — Social Work
- K Damodaran — Others (Culinary)
- KL Krishna — Literature and Education
- K Omanakutty Amma — Art
- Kishore Kunal (Posthumous) — Civil Service
- L Hangthing — Others (Agriculture)
- Lakshmipathy Ramasubbaiyer — Literature and Education (Journalism)
- Lalit Kumar Mangotra — Literature and Education
- Lama Lobzang (Posthumous) — Others (Spiritualism)
- Libia Lobo Sardesai — Social Work
- M D Srinivas — Science and Engineering
- Madugula Nagaphani Sarma — Art
- Mahabir Nayak — Art
- Mamata Shankar ---Art
Manda Krishna Madiga ---Public Affairs
Maruti Bhujangrao Chitampalli ---Literature and Education
Miriyala Apparao (Posthumous) ---Art
Nagendra Nath Roy ---Literature and Education
Narayan (Bhulai Bhai) (Posthumous) ---Public Affairs
Neerja Bhatla ---Medicine
Nitin Nohria ---Literature and Education
Onkar Singh Pahwa ---Trade and Industry
Parmar Lavjibhai Nagjibhai ---Art
Pawan Goenka ---Trade and Industry
Prashanth Prakash ---Trade and Industry
Pratibha Satpathy ---Literature and Education
Purisai Kannappa Sambandan ---Art
R G Chandramogan ---Trade and Industry
Radha Bahin Bhatt ---Social Work
Radhakrishnan Devasenapathy ---Art
Ramdarash Mishra ---Literature and Education
Ranendra Bhanu Majumdar ---Art