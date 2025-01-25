The government of India on Saturday announced the list of 139 Padma Awards for the year 2025, which was approved by the President Droupadi Murmu. The list comprises 7 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri Awards. Twenty three of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners / NRI / PIO / OCI and 13 posthumous awardees.

Among the list of Padma awardees include some names who despite remaining unsung, worked for the development of the people, region, community, arts, medicine and more.

Here are a list of 14 such unsung heroes: Bhim Singh Bhavesh: Bhim Singh Bhavesh from Bihar's Bhojpur, popularly known as 'Musahar ki Messiah', is a dedicated social worker who has been working for the past 22 years to help the marginalised section of society. He has been selected for Padma Shri under the Social Work category.

Bhim Singh Bhavesh

Venkappa Ambaji Sugatekar: Popularly known as 'Gondhali ke Ghumantu Guru,' is a Karnataka-based folk singer who has sung more than 1,000 Gondhali songs and narrated over 150 Gondhali stories. He has been selected for Padma Shri under the Art category.

Venkappa Ambaji Sugatekar

L Hangthing: Popularly known as 'Noklak's fruit man', Hangthing is a Nagaland-based fruit farmer with a 30-years of experience in cultivating non-native fruits. He has been selected for Padma Shri under the Others (Agriculture-Fruit) category.

L Hangthing

Jumde Yomgam Gamlin: Popularly known as 'Nasha-mukti ki Nayika', Gamlin is a Arunachal Pradesh-based social worker who has tirelessly worked for deaddiction and social reforms for past three decades. She has been selected for Padma Shri under the Social Work category.

Jumde Yomgam Gamlin

Vilas Dangre: The humanitarian homoeopath is a 70-year-old visually impaired Homeopathic doctor from Maharashtra who dedicated over 50 years to treating economically weaker section patients at a nominal cost. He has been selected for Padma Shri under the Medicine (Homeopathy) category.

Vilas Dangre

Bheru Singh Chouhan: The prolific Nirgun folk singer from Madhya Pradesh has devoted over 5 decades to bhajan music, which is rooted in the traditional Malvi folk style. He rendered verses of Sant Kabir, Gorakhnath and Dadu. He has been selected for Padma Shri under the Arts (vocal) category.

Bheru Singh Chouhan