New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry on Friday said the process of online nominations for the 2021 Padma awards, recognising distinguished and exceptional achievements and service in various disciplines, will be available till September 15.

The nominations or recommendations for the Padma awards will be received online only on the portal https://padmaawards.gov.in, a home ministry statement said.

The online nominations or recommendations for the Padma awards to be announced on the occasion of Republic Day, 2021 started from May 1 and the last date for nominations for Padma awards is September 15, the statement said.

The Padma awards, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, are amongst the highest civilian awards of the country.

In the last few years, the Modi government has been honouring scores of unsung heroes with the Padma awards for their life-long contributions to the society and achievements in different fields.

Instituted in 1954, these awards are announced on the occasion of the Republic Day every year.

The awards seek to recognise 'work of distinction' and are given for distinguished and exceptional achievements or service in all fields or disciplines, such as, art, literature and education, sports, medicine, social work, science and engineering, public affairs, civil service, trade and industry etc.

All persons without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these awards. Government servants including those working with PSUs, except doctors and scientists, are not eligible for Padma awards.

The government is committed to transform Padma awards into "people's Padma" and all citizens are therefore requested to make nominations and recommendations including self-nomination, the statement said.

The nominations or recommendations should contain all relevant details specified in the format available on the above said Padma portal, including a citation in narrative form (maximum 800 words), clearly bringing out the distinguished and exceptional achievements or service of the person recommended in her or his respective field or discipline.

This year, so far, 8,035 registrations have been made on the portal against which 6,361 nominations and recommendations have been completed, it said.

The home ministry has requested all central ministries, departments, states and UT governments, Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan awardees, institutes of excellence that concerted efforts may be made to identify talented persons whose excellence and achievements really deserve to be recognised from amongst women, weaker sections of the society, SCs and STs, divyang persons and persons who are doing selfless service to the society.

Further details in this regard are available under the heading 'Awards and Medals' on the website of Ministry of Home Affairs. PTI ACB ZMN

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated