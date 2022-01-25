Padma Awards 2022: The central government on Tuesday announced the names of Padma awardees for this year. Among the industry titans who have been awarded Padma Bhushan are Natarajan Chandrasekaran of Tata Group, Krishna and Suchitra Ella of Bharat Biotech, Satya Nadella of Microsoft, Sundar Pichai of Alphabet.

Krishna Ella is the MD of Bharat Biotech, the manufacturer of Covid vaccine Covaxin.

Serum Institute MD Cyrus Poonawalla will also be conferred with Padma Bhushan. Serum is the manufacturer of Covishield, which was among the first two vaccines approved in India for vaccination drive.

Satya Nadella is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft. He was named CEO in February 2014. Earlier, he had held leadership roles in both enterprise and consumer businesses across the company.

Nadella earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Mangalore University, a master's degree in computer science from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Chicago.

He hails from Hyderabad, India and currently lives in Bellevue, Washington.

Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian Awards of the country. They are conferred in three categories — Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

India's first CDS Gen Bipin Rawat awarded Padma Vibhushan posthumously

India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat will be posthumously conferred Padma Vibhushan, the country's second-highest civilian award.

General Rawat died in a helicopter crash on 8 December, 2022. He was headed to Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course when his chopper crashed in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. He was India's, longest-serving four-star General.

Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee to be conferred with Padma Bhushan

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee will be conferred with Padma Bhushan. Representing the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was the Chief Minister of West Bengal from 2000 to 2011.

