Padma awards announced; Chandrasekaran, Pichai, Nadella among awardees

Padma Awards 2022: The central government on Tuesday announced the names of Padma awardees for this year. Among the industry titans who have been awarded Padma Bhushan are Natarajan Chandrasekaran of Tata Group, Krishna and Suchitra Ella of Bharat Biotech, Satya Nadella of Microsoft, Sundar Pichai of Alphabet.

