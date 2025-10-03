Padma Bhushan journalist TJS George passes away: Who was he and why was he honoured with 3rd highest civilian award

Thayil Jacob Sony George, popularly known as TJS George, passed away on Friday, 3 October, at a private hospital in Bengaluru. He was 97.

A Padma Bhushan awardee, George was widely respected for his incisive writings, often marked by satire and sarcasm.

He is survived by his children, Sheba Thayil and author-poet Jeet Thayil.

Who was TJS George? TJS George was a renowned journalist and author.

He was the Editorial Advisor of The New Indian Express and gained acclaim for his widely read weekly column, Point of View, which he wrote for 25 years until 2022 and continued until his death at the age of 94.

Hailing from Kerala, George spent most of his life in Bengaluru and Coimbatore.

Why was TJS George awarded the Padma Bhushan? TJS George was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award of India, in 2011. George got the award for his outstanding contribution to literature and education.

Condolences pour in Mourning his demise, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on X, “Saddened by the passing of veteran journalist, editor & author T J S George. With his sharp pen and uncompromising voice, he enriched Indian journalism for over six decades. He was a true public intellectual who made readers think, question and engage. My heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues and countless admirers.”

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy also expressed his condolences, noting George’s contributions in various roles, including editor, editorial director, and editorial advisor of national and international newspapers.

“I have closely read the Point of View column he wrote in The New Indian Express. I was captivated by his writing talent after reading his book MS–A Life in Music, based on the life of the great musician Smt M S Subbulakshmi,” Kumaraswamy wrote on X.

“May the departed soul rest in eternal peace and may God grant his family, fans and well-wishers the strength to bear the grief,” he added.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also noted George's contributions to literature and his fearless commentary, saying his books “will live long.”

“Saddened to hear about the passing of veteran journalist T.J.S. George. A true giant of Indian journalism, his sharp wit and powerful ‘Point of View’ columns will be deeply missed. His contributions to literature and fearless commentary leave an indelible mark. His books, including a memorable Treasury of Indian Quotations, will live long,” he wrote on X.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, along with Congress national general secretary K C Venugopal, visited George’s residence to pay homage to the veteran journalist.