Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Padma Bhushan Pandit Rajan Mishra passes away, PM Modi condoles demise

Padma Bhushan Pandit Rajan Mishra passes away, PM Modi condoles demise

Premium
A file photo of Padma Bhushan Pandit Rajan Mishra passes away at St. Stephen's Hospital, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 09:43 PM IST ANI

  • Rajan Mishra gave his first concert in Sri Lanka in 1978
  • He performed in many countries around the world including Germany, France, Switzerland, Austria, United States, UK, Netherlands, USSR, Singapore, Qatar, and Bangladesh

Padma Bhushan Pandit Rajan Mishra of Pandit Rajan Sajan musical group passed away on Sunday due to cardiac arrest after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Padma Bhushan Pandit Rajan Mishra of Pandit Rajan Sajan musical group passed away on Sunday due to cardiac arrest after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Rajan Mishra was 70 when he breathed his last at the St. Stephen's Hospital in Delhi, confirmed his family member.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Rajan Mishra was 70 when he breathed his last at the St. Stephen's Hospital in Delhi, confirmed his family member.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Rajan Mishra was a famous classical singer from 'Banaras Gharana' of India. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in the field of art in 2007.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to condole his demise and said: "Have been extremely saddened by the death of Pandit Rajan Mishra ji who left his indelible mark in the world of classical singing. The passing away of Mishra ji, who was associated with Banaras Gharana, is an irreparable loss to the art and music world. My condolences to him in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!"

Rajan Mishra gave his first concert in Sri Lanka in 1978 and after that, he performed in many countries around the world including Germany, France, Switzerland, Austria, United States, UK, Netherlands, USSR, Singapore, Qatar, and Bangladesh.

Both Rajan and Sajan Mishra were brothers and vocalists in the 'khyal style' of Indian classical music. The duo achieved great fame all over the world. Pandit Rajan and Sajan Mishra believed that just as the human body is made up of five elements, the seven notes of music 'Saregamapadhani' are composed by the sounds of animals and birds.

Their proclaimed works include 'Bhairav Se Bhairavi Tak', 'Bhaktimala', 'Durgati Nashini Durga', 'Aarti kijai hanuman lala ki', and more. (ANI)

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.