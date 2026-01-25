Padma Shri 2026 Full List: Ex-bus conductor, 90-year-old tribal musician among 45 ‘unsung heroes’

The list of this year's Padma Shri awardees includes many "unsung heroes" who have contributed to society in their own ways. A former bus conductor who established the world’s largest free-access library, a paediatrician who set up Asia's first human milk bank, and a 90-year-old artiste known for playing a rare musical instrument are among the 45 people from across the country named Padma Shri awardees by the Narendra Modi-led BJP government in the ‘unsung heroes’ category.
"From doctors working on local health challenges like haemophilia to a neonatologist who set up India’s first human milk bank; from preserving India’s indigenous heritage and promoting national integration in border states to promoting tribal languages and indigenous martial arts; from preserving dying arts and weaves to safeguarding the nation’s ecological wealth and championing swachhata — this set of awardees truly epitomises everyday Indians silently going about their everyday lives, in service of Bharat Mata," the government statement said.
Anke Gowda, a former bus conductor, went on to establish the world’s largest free-access library, ‘Pustak Mane’, housing over two million books in 20 languages, along with rare manuscripts.
The 75-year-old bibliophile from Haralahalli village near Mysuru, Karnataka, has been awarded the Padma Shri in recognition of his exceptional efforts to empower learners across India.
Joining him among the Padma Shri awardees are Armida Fernandes, a Mumbai-based paediatrician who founded Asia’s first human milk bank, enhancing the survival chances of infants; Bhagwandas Raikwar, a Bundeli war art trainer from Madhya Pradesh; Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda, a 90-year-old tribal musician from Maharashtra who plays the Tarpa — a traditional instrument made of bottle gourd and bamboo; and Brij Lal Bhat, a noted social worker from Jammu and Kashmir, among others.
1. Anke Gowda
2. Armida Fernandez
3. Bhagwandas Raikwar
4. Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda
5. Brij Lal Bhat
6. Budhri Tati
7. Charan Hembram
8. Chiranji Lal Yadav
9. Dharmiklal Chunilal Pandya
10. Gafruddin Mewati Jogi
11. Hally War
12. Inderjit Singh Sidhu
13. K Pajanivel
14. Kailash Chandra Pant
15. Khem Raj Sundriyal
16. Kollakkayil Devaki Amma G
17. Kumarasamy Thangaraj
18. Mahendra Kumar Mishra
19. Mir Hajibhai Kasambhai
20. Mohan Nagar
21. Naresh Chandra Dev Varma
22. Nilesh Vinodchandra Mandlewala
23. Nuruddin Ahmed
24. Othuvar Thiruthani Swaminathan
25. Padma Gurmet
26. Pokhila Lekthepi
27. Punniamurthy Natesan
28. R Krishnan
29. Raghupat Singh
30. Raghuveer Tukaram Khedkar
31. Rajastapathi Kaliappa Goundar
32. Rama Reddy Mamidi
33. Ramchandra Godbole and Sunita Godbole
34. S G Susheelamma
35. Sangyusang S Pongener
36. Shafi Shauq
37. Shrirang Devaba Lad
38. Shyam Sundar
39. Simanchal Patro
40. Suresh Hanagavadi
41. Taga Ram Bheel
42. Techi Gubin
43. Thiruvaarur Bakthavathsalam
44. Vishwa Bandhu
45. Yumnam Jatra Singh
