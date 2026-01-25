Padma Shri 2026 Full List: Ex-bus conductor, 90-year-old tribal musician among 45 ‘unsung heroes’

The list of this year's Padma Shri awardees includes many "unsung heroes" who have contributed to society in their own ways. A former bus conductor who established the world’s largest free-access library, a paediatrician who set up Asia's first human milk bank, and a 90-year-old artiste known for playing a rare musical instrument are among the 45 people from across the country named Padma Shri awardees by the Narendra Modi-led BJP government in the ‘unsung heroes’ category.

"From doctors working on local health challenges like haemophilia to a neonatologist who set up India’s first human milk bank; from preserving India’s indigenous heritage and promoting national integration in border states to promoting tribal languages and indigenous martial arts; from preserving dying arts and weaves to safeguarding the nation’s ecological wealth and championing swachhata — this set of awardees truly epitomises everyday Indians silently going about their everyday lives, in service of Bharat Mata," the government statement said.

Advertisement

Anke Gowda, a former bus conductor, went on to establish the world’s largest free-access library, ‘Pustak Mane’, housing over two million books in 20 languages, along with rare manuscripts.

The 75-year-old bibliophile from Haralahalli village near Mysuru, Karnataka, has been awarded the Padma Shri in recognition of his exceptional efforts to empower learners across India.

Joining him among the Padma Shri awardees are Armida Fernandes, a Mumbai-based paediatrician who founded Asia’s first human milk bank, enhancing the survival chances of infants; Bhagwandas Raikwar, a Bundeli war art trainer from Madhya Pradesh; Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda, a 90-year-old tribal musician from Maharashtra who plays the Tarpa — a traditional instrument made of bottle gourd and bamboo; and Brij Lal Bhat, a noted social worker from Jammu and Kashmir, among others.

Advertisement

List of unsung heroes who win Padma awards this year: 1. Anke Gowda

2. Armida Fernandez

3. Bhagwandas Raikwar

4. Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda

5. Brij Lal Bhat

6. Budhri Tati

7. Charan Hembram

8. Chiranji Lal Yadav

9. Dharmiklal Chunilal Pandya

10. Gafruddin Mewati Jogi

11. Hally War

12. Inderjit Singh Sidhu

13. K Pajanivel

14. Kailash Chandra Pant

15. Khem Raj Sundriyal

16. Kollakkayil Devaki Amma G

17. Kumarasamy Thangaraj

18. Mahendra Kumar Mishra

19. Mir Hajibhai Kasambhai

20. Mohan Nagar

21. Naresh Chandra Dev Varma

22. Nilesh Vinodchandra Mandlewala

23. Nuruddin Ahmed

24. Othuvar Thiruthani Swaminathan

25. Padma Gurmet

26. Pokhila Lekthepi

27. Punniamurthy Natesan

28. R Krishnan

29. Raghupat Singh

30. Raghuveer Tukaram Khedkar

31. Rajastapathi Kaliappa Goundar

Advertisement

32. Rama Reddy Mamidi

33. Ramchandra Godbole and Sunita Godbole

34. S G Susheelamma

35. Sangyusang S Pongener

36. Shafi Shauq

37. Shrirang Devaba Lad

38. Shyam Sundar

39. Simanchal Patro

40. Suresh Hanagavadi

41. Taga Ram Bheel

42. Techi Gubin

43. Thiruvaarur Bakthavathsalam

44. Vishwa Bandhu