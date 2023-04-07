Home / News / India /  ‘Was it scripted?’ Padma Shri awardee speaks on controversy for thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi
‘Was it scripted?’ Padma Shri awardee speaks on controversy for thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi

2 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 07:22 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri as he arrives to receive Padma Shri for Art during Padma Awards 2023 ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)(PTI04_05_2023_000361B) (PTI)Premium
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri as he arrives to receive Padma Shri for Art during Padma Awards 2023 ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)(PTI04_05_2023_000361B) (PTI)

Karnataka bidri craftsman Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri earlier thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi while saying that he was surprised that he had been awarded despite being a Muslim.

The Padma Shri award received by Karnataka bidri craftsman Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri has sparked a controversy ahead of the state assembly elections on May 10. Quadri's statement thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the award and expressing surprise that a Muslim was rewarded by the BJP government has caused a stir. Congress MP Pramod Tiwari suggested in an interview with India Today that Quadri's statement appeared to be scripted.

However, Quadri denied any allegations of being coached and claimed that he spoke from his heart. He explained that he had never approached any individual politician and always worked on his own, sending his profile to the government. 

He said that he had tried for the award while the Congress government was at the Centre. But, when the BJP government came, he was upset and gave up trying. He added that the award had no connection with the election and that his name was announced as an awardee in January.

Quadri also revealed that his father, who was a bidri craftsman, did not want him to pursue this art as an artist's life is full of struggle. He said that he did not apply for the award and was overjoyed when he received the call on January 25. He said he had cried in happiness the whole day and could not sleep.

Tiwari congratulated Quadri on receiving the award but suggested that Quadri's statement was influenced. He further stated that many people aspired for the award as their work was exemplary but did not receive it. 

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla condemned Tiwari's statement and called it an insult to Karnataka and Padma awardees. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also addressed the issue and said that the BJP was not in favour of vote bank politics.

