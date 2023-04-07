‘Was it scripted?’ Padma Shri awardee speaks on controversy for thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi2 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 07:22 AM IST
Karnataka bidri craftsman Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri earlier thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi while saying that he was surprised that he had been awarded despite being a Muslim.
The Padma Shri award received by Karnataka bidri craftsman Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri has sparked a controversy ahead of the state assembly elections on May 10. Quadri's statement thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the award and expressing surprise that a Muslim was rewarded by the BJP government has caused a stir. Congress MP Pramod Tiwari suggested in an interview with India Today that Quadri's statement appeared to be scripted.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×