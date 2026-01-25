Padma Awards 2026 LIVE Updates: Mir Hajibhai Kasambhai from Gujarat, Anke Gowda from K'taka awarded Padma Shri

The Padma Awards, India's highest civilian honours, are announced annually on the eve of Republic Day, 25 January, to recognise exceptional service in various categories.

The awards are conferred in three categories such as Padma Vibhushan for exceptional and distinguished service; Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of a higher order; and Padma Shri for distinguished service across various fields.

Here are LIVE updates on Padma Award winners — 3:44 pm - Lauding this year's awardees, the Ministry of Home Affairs said, “Continuing with the principle of celebrating Ordinary Indians making Extraordinary Contributions, this year’s Padma Awards recognise a wide spectrum of unsung heroes from across the length and breadth of India.

Advertisement

The ministry added, "Each has overcome tremendous personal hardships and tragedies to not just excel in their chosen mediums, but go further on to serve society at large. These include individuals from marginalised Backwards and Dalit communities, primitive Tribes and hailing from remote and difficult terrains.”

3:34 pm - Dr Shyam Sundar from Uttar Pradesh will reportedly be conferred the Padma Shri 2026 in the field of Medicine, ANI reported.

3:24 pm - Mohan Nagar from Madhya Pradesh will be conferred the Padma Shri 2026 for his work in environmental conservation, ANI reported.

3:20 pm - Mir Hajibhai Kasambhai from Gujarat will be honoured with the Padma Shri 2026 in the field of Art, ANI reported.

Advertisement

3:12 pm - Anke Gowda from Karnataka and Armida Fernandes from Maharashtra were awarded Padma Shri in the unsung heroes category, PTI reported. Gowde is being recognised in the field of literature and education.

3:10 pm - Bhagwadas Raikwar from Madhya Pradesh, Brij Lal Bhat from Jammu and Kashmir, were awarded Padma Shri in the unsung heroes category, according to PTI.

Advertisement

3:08 pm - Budri Thati from Chhattisgarh and Charan Hembram from Odisha are among the Padma Shri awardees recognised in the unsung heroes category, the news portal reported.

2:55 pm - Chiranji Lal Yadav from Uttar Pradesh and Dharmiklal Chunilal Pandya from Gujarat are among the Padma Shri awardees in the unsung heroes category, PTI reported, citing people aware of the development.