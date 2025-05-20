Padma Vibhushan awardee & noted astrophysicist Jayant Narlikar passes away at 87

Padma Vibhushan awardee, science communicator, and eminent astrophysicist Dr Jayant Narlikar passed away in Pune on Tuesday at the age of 87. He died in his sleep early Tuesday morning, a PTI report said, quoting family sources.

He had recently undergone hip surgery in a city-based hospital, and is survived by three daughters.

A towering figure in Indian science, Dr Narlikar was widely known for his pioneering contributions to cosmology, his efforts to popularise science, and for setting up premier research institutions in the country.

Dr Jayant Narlikar's early life Born on July 19, 1938, Dr Narlikar completed his early education on the campus of Banaras Hindu University (BHU), where his father, Vishnu Vasudeva Narlikar, was a professor and Head of the Mathematics Department, and he went to Cambridge for higher studies, becoming a Wrangler and Tyson Medallist in the Mathematical Tripos, the PTI report said.

He returned to India to join the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (1972-1989), where, under his charge, the Theoretical Astrophysics Group expanded and acquired international standing.

In 1988, the University Grants Commission invited Dr Narlikar to set up the proposed Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) as its Founder Director.

He held the directorship of IUCAA until his retirement in 2003. Under his direction, IUCAA has acquired a worldwide reputation as a centre for excellence in teaching and research in astronomy and astrophysics. He was an Emeritus Professor at IUCAA, the report added.

In 2012, the Third World Academy of Sciences awarded Dr Narlikar their prize for setting up a centre for excellence in science.

Was known for his science fiction stories Besides his scientific research, Dr Narlikar was well-known as a science communicator through his books, articles, and radio/TV programmes.

He is also known for his science fiction stories.

For all these efforts, he was honoured by UNESCO in 1996 with the Kalinga Award for popular science works.

Dr Narlikar was awarded Padmabhushan in 1965 at the young age of 26.

In 2004, he was awarded Padmavibhushan, and the Maharashtra government honoured him with the state's highest civilian award, Maharashtra Bhushan, in 2011.