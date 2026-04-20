Pahalgam attack anniversary: Local service providers hail J&K's QR code-based system, say ‘Tourists will feel safer’

Pahalgam attack anniversary: Service providers hailed the introduction of a unique QR code-based identification system for all tourism service providers by Jammu and Kashmir authorities. Calling it a “positive step”, they said “tourists will feel safer”.

Officials said the system allows for quick identification and verification of legitimate and registered service providers, including pony-ride operators, hawkers, business establishments, and even outside vendors.

Authorities view the initiative as a significant move to rebuild confidence among visitors to the popular tourist destination in Anantnag district, which was shaken by the brutal terror attack on April 22 last year orchestrated by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists. The attack at Baisaran meadow claimed the lives of 25 tourists along with a local pony-ride operator.

What did service providers say? Ghulam Hassan, a service provider, said that security forces regularly scan the QR codes to ensure that only genuine, registered, and properly verified service providers are operating.

"The overall security has been strengthened after last year's attack. As far as service providers are concerned, we have been given QR codes after document verification; our Aadhaar numbers are linked as well," PTI quoted Hassan as saying.

He added, "All our details, addresses, etc., are there, which are linked to the local police station. Security forces check our QR codes periodically to ensure only genuine, registered, and properly verified service providers are operating.”

Another service provider, who chose to remain anonymous, said that all those working in Pahalgam—including pony-ride operators, photographers, vendors, and others, have been issued unique QR codes containing their personal details after proper verification.

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"Tourists will feel safer as they will have complete information about the service provider. This is a good initiative that will strengthen the security and safety of tourists," he stated.

Basheer Ahmed, a local horse operator in Pahalgam, welcomed the QR code system, describing it as a "positive step" by the government to curb illegal activities and better regulate tourism services.

Ahmed told ANI, "QR is a facility; nobody can operate here illegally. This is good for us. I received this 20 days ago from the Police Station. This is especially for local horse operators in Pahalgam and others indulging in tourist business here. This is a positive step by the government."

He also condemned the attack that took place in the area, noting that it had severely impacted their livelihood, as they depend heavily on tourists for income. He appealed to the Lieutenant Governor and the central government to reopen Baisaran, adding that visitors are often disappointed as they are currently unable to access the site due to its closure.

Gulzar Ahmad Wani, Vice President of Tourist Taxi Stand No. 2 in Pahalgam, welcomed the QR code system introduced by the police, stating that it ensures only local operators can work and helps prevent interference from outsiders in the tourism sector, as per ANI. He added that the initiative is useful for better regulation of services in the region.

Meanwhile, officials confirmed that vendors coming from outside Jammu and Kashmir to earn their livelihood have also been thoroughly checked and vetted by the police to prevent any security lapses.

View full Image View full Image Tourists visit the Betaab valley amid heightened security ahead of the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack (PTI Photo) ( PTI )

QR code system in Pahalgam The QR codes include key details about service providers, such as their name, parentage, full address, mobile number, Aadhaar number, registration number, area of operation, and whether they have been verified by the police, according to officials.

Tourism stakeholders have welcomed the move, describing it as a positive step toward ensuring the authenticity of service providers and enhancing the safety of tourists.

They added that the initiative is likely to help build greater trust among visitors.

"Each service provider has been properly vetted by police, registered by the authorities and has been provided a unique QR code that contains personal information and other details about that person," PTI quoted an official as saying.

Officials said that by scanning the QR code on their mobile phones, tourists can access complete details about the concerned individual. They added that the initiative serves as a formal identification mechanism, aimed at reducing fraud and ensuring that only authorised individuals are engaged in tourism-related activities.