Pahalgam Attack: Iran FM Abbas Araghchi to be in India after Pakistan visit. What's the itinerary?

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi , who has offered to mediate between India and Pakistan, is all set to travel to New Delhi on 8 May, days after visiting Pakistan in the aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack.

On 5 May, Araghchi urged India and Pakistan to "exercise restraint" and prevent an escalation after holding talks with Pakistan's top leadership amid tensions between the two neighbouring countries following the Pahalgam attack.

Among other leaders, Araghchi called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari and discussed the regional situation as well as matters of bilateral interest, news agency PTI said.

During his meeting with President Zardari, Araghchi called for restraint by both sides to de-escalate the tensions in the region, according to a statement from the presidential office, the news agency said.

What is the itinerary? -After his Pakistan visit, Araghchi will be back in Tehran before coming to India on May 8, according to Iran's Embassy in India.

-Araghchi’s visit was scheduled long before tensions escalated between India and Pakistan over 22 April Pahalgam terror attack.

-Araghchi is scheduled to co-chair a meeting of the bilateral joint commission with external affairs minister S Jaishankar while in India.

-After the Pahalgam attack, Araghchi had said that Tehran was ready to mediate between India and Pakistan.

“India and Pakistan are brotherly neighbours of Iran, enjoying relations rooted in centuries-old cultural and civilizational ties. Like other neighbours, we consider them our foremost priority,” Araghchi posted on X.

New Delhi has not responded to Araghchi's offer of mediating between the two nations.

What is on the agenda? The meeting will discuss issues like trade payments and banking arrangements to circumvent US sanctions, as well as the development of Chabahar port according to the 10-year agreement signed by them in May 2024, news reports said.

