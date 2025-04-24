Pahalgam attack: Opposition pledges ‘full support to govt to take any action’, discusses security lapses

The Opposition on Thursday pledged “full support” to the government to take any action against the perpetrators of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack which killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists on April 22.

An all-party meet was convened by the Centre in the Parliament to discuss the terror attack on Thursday evening. It was presided over Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda, and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge were present in the meeting.

Opposition unites with Centre After attending the all-party meet, Lok Sabha LOP Rahul Gandhi said that the Opposition has uniformly decided to support the government. “We have uniformly condemned this act and the opposition gave its full support to the government to take any action,” Gandhi told PTI.

Congress party chief Kharge said, “We all condemned the terror attack. We raised our concern to bring peace in Kashmir and said that we all need to make efforts for that.”

AAP leader Sanjay Singh, while emphasising that a “befitting reply” should be given to the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack, said, “Our innocent tourists have been killed. The terrorists should be answered back in their own language. We have all unanimously agreed that we have to give them a befitting reply for the Pahalgam terror attack.”

TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay said, “We have assured the government that all political parties stand by them in whatever decisions they take for the interest of the country.”

BJD MP Sasmit Patra also echoed the same emotions after the all-party meet concluded. “Over consensus that has come out of this meeting is that all the parties are together on this matter and we support the government fully in whatever actions they take to bring the perpetrators to justice,” he told PTI. Advertisement

Inside the all-party meet While shedding more light on the agenda of the the all-party meet, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke about the steps taken by the government in the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting.

He also said that Singh emphasised the government's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism. “The government also expressed its intention to take strict action in this regard,” Rijiju said.