Pahalgam attack probe: NIA court issues arrest warrant against Lashkar chief Hafiz Saeed

A special NIA court has issued a non-bailable warrant against Lashkare-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed, who operates out of Pakistan, PTI reported. The warrant has been issued in connection with an investigation pertaining to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The order was passed on 8 July by the Special Judge of the NIA Court. This came two days after the NIA filed a supplementary chargesheet against the LeT chief in the Pahalgam terror attack case.

Saeed is a designated global terrorist as per the Indian and the US governments. He is also considered one of the chief masterminds of the 2008 terror attack in Mumbai.

Details on the chargesheet The supplementary chargesheet, which was filed before the Jammu NIA special court, charges the 76-year-old terrorist in both his personal capacity and as the chief of LeT as well as its proxy front, The Resistance Force (TRF). Saeed has been charged with multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

As per the order issued by the court, the NIA has informed thay Saeed, who is a resident of Sargodha in Pakistan's Punjab, remains absconding. It said that he has been accused in the Pahalgam terror attack case and has been deliberately evading arrest, as per the PTI report.

"Arrest and custodial interrogation of the accused (Saeed) are necessary for a fair, complete and effective investigation. As such non-bailable warrant of arrest is issued against him and is forwarded it to the Deputy Inspector General (DIG), NIA Jammu, for execution in accordance with law," the order said, as per PTI.

Pak refused extradition in 2023 Back in 2023, India had sought from Pakistan the extradition of Hafiz Saeed, which was denied by Islamabad citing the lack of such a bilateral treaty between the two nations.

Pak leader shows sympathy for slain terrorist Maryam Nawaz, the chief minister of the Pakistani province of Punjab, last week described Hizbul Mujahideen's slain terrorist Burhan Wani as a "hero" and said that Islamabad would continue to raise the "Kashmir issue" at all international forums.

Wani, an insurgent operating in Jammu and Kashmir, was killed by Indian security forces in the Anantnag district on 8 July, 2016.

In a statement issued on his 10th death anniversary, Maryam said Wani remained a "true hero" of the people of Kashmir.

"Pakistan will continue to raise the voice of the Kashmiri people and advocate their just cause at all international forums," she added.

Maryam was also recently seen with the chief of the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) - the political offshoot of the banned Jamaat-ud-Dawa - which is also led by Saeed.