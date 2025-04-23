Pahalgam Attack: Shutdown in J&K today, schools, shops closed in Kashmir - ‘collective act of mourning and resistance’

Pahalgam Attack: Jammu and Kashmir is observing a complete shutdown today, April 23, to express collective grief and protest against the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The terror attack, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists, was carried out in Baisaran valley of Pahalgam on Tuesday afternoon.

The roads in Srinagar bore a deserted look on Wednesday morning, a day after the attack. This is the first complete shutdown in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Before 2019, the shutdown calls usually came from separatist outfits.

The shutdown, termed Kashmir Bandh and Jammu Bandh, is jointly called by business chambers, trade bodies, transporters, students, and civil society. Mainstream political parties National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party, and Apni Party have also extended support to the call.

The ruling National Conference has appealed to the people to make the Bandh a "complete success" and join in condemning the Pahalgam terror attack.

In a social media post on X, the party wrote, "On the instruction of the Party President, JKNC joins the collective call for a bandh in strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack. We appeal to the people of J&K to ensure the hartal called by religious and social leaders is a complete success."

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has expressed solidarity with the victims' families and supported the shutdown, calling it an "attack on all of us."

"The Chamber and Bar Association Jammu has called for a complete shutdown tomorrow in protest against the horrific militant attack on tourists. I appeal all Kashmiris to unite in solidarity to support this bandh as a mark of respect for the innocent lives lost in the brutal assault in Pahalgam. This isn't just an attack on a select few--it is an attack on all of us. We stand together in grief and outrage & strongly support this shutdown to condemn the massacre of innocents," Mufti posted on X.

Kashmir Schools Closed Jammu-Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has termed the attack an "assault on the very soul of Jammu and Kashmir" and has extended its support to the Bandh. Schools are also closed in Kashmir today. Universities are working but there is no traffic on roads, locals said.

Tariq Rashid Ghani, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industries Kashmir (CCIK), said the bandh will be a ‘collective act of mourning and resistance.’

All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to support the shutdown and peacefully protest against the "heinous crime."

The incident, which targeted tourists in the Pahalgam area of Anantnag district, sparked widespread outrage across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and said those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice. Modi cut short his Saudi visit and landed in Delhi on Wednesday afternoon.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level security meeting with all the agencies following the Pahalgam terror attack. Shah is in Kashmir today and may visit Pahalgam too.

The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a search operation in the general area of Baisran, Pahalgam, Anantnag, to nab the perpetrators of the attack.