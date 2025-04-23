Pahalgam attack was designed by top Lashkar commander Saifullah Khalid: Report

Intelligence agencies identified Saifullah Khalid, a top Lashkar-e-Toiba commander, and two POK-based operatives as the masterminds of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, several reports have claimed. However, Mint couldn't independently verify the news.

Advertisement

At least 26 people, including two foreign nationals, were killed in the terrorist attacks in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday. The incident occurred when suspected terrorists belonging to ‘The Resistance Front’ — an affiliate of the proscribed group Lashkar-e-Toiba — opened fire on a group of tourists at the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE: Amit Shah pays tribute to victims in Srinagar

The attack triggered nationwide outrage and prompted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cut short his diplomatic visit to Saudi Arabia. After he returned to Delhi, PM Modi held a high-level meeting attended by EAM Jaishankar and others.

Pahalgam attack: Kashmir observes shutdown Meanwhile, Kashmir valley observed a shutdown against the Pahalgam attack on Wednesday as organisations from all walks of life supported the bandh call to protest the killings in the Pahalgam tourist resort.

Advertisement

Several political parties, socio-religious organisations, trade bodies, and civil society groups called for a shutdown in Kashmir to protest the attack in Baisaran meadows of the Pahalgam resort in south Kashmir's Anantnag district. The ruling National Conference (NC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peoples' Conference, and Apni Party were among the political outfits that supported the shutdown.

Read More

Security has been beefed up across the valley, especially at vital tourist spots. The officials said that most of the shops, fuel stations, and other business establishments were shut down in Srinagar.

Also Read | Dipika Kakkar, Shoaib Ibrahim say they visited Pahalgam day before terror attack

“Only shops dealing in essential commodities were open across the city.”

Public transport was also sparse, but private vehicles were plying normally. The officials said that private schools were also shut across the valley, but government schools were open. Advertisement