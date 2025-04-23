Pahalgam horror: Is the woman in the ‘Kill Me Too’ viral video Vinay Narwal’s wife? Netizens spot striking similarities

26-year-old Navy officer Vinay Narwal was killed by terrorists in Pahalgam while on honeymoon with his wife. His death has shocked his family and community, with condolences pouring in for the promising young officer. 

Updated23 Apr 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Young Navy Officer Lt Vinay Narwal Killed by Terrorists in Pahalgam During Honeymoon
Young Navy Officer Lt Vinay Narwal Killed by Terrorists in Pahalgam During Honeymoon

The viral video showing a woman in tears beside her husband, and pleading with the terrorists to kill her too resembles with Indian Navy officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal and his wife. Netizens are also claiming there is a certain similarity between Narwal and dead man in the video.

The Indian Navy also confirmed Narwal's death in the terror attack.

It posted on X, "Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, #CNS, and all Personnel of the Indian Navy are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Lt Vinay Narwal who fell to the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family during this moment of unimaginable grief.

"The #IndianNavy also stands in solemn solidarity with all others that lost their lives in this heinous act of violence.Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims' families and we pray for the swift recovery of those injured," the Navy said in a post on X.

The photo of Narwal that the Navy has posted has striking similarites with the man in the video. See here:

 

What netizens are saying

 

Married just a few days ago, 26-year-old Narwal was holidaying with his wife in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam when terrorists shot him dead. Hailing from Bhusli village in Karnal district, Narwal's family was presently living in Karnal city.

Narwal had joined the Navy just two years ago and was posted in Kochi. His death has sent shockwaves through his family, community, and the defence establishment. Neighbours and locals have expressed their condolences, with many describing Narwal as a young officer with a bright future.

Speaking about the couple, Narwal's neighbour said, "They were planning a honeymoon in Switzerland, but decided to go to Kashmir instead taking into account the leave he had...We can't imagine what his family is going through."

"....We saw videos where a girl was crying and pleading with the terrorists to kill her too but they told her they were sparing her so that she can tell (PM Narendra) Modi what happened," she said without elaborating.

 

Pahalgam horror: Is the woman in the 'Kill Me Too' viral video Vinay Narwal's wife? Netizens spot striking similarities
First Published:23 Apr 2025, 12:14 PM IST
