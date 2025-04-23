Pahalgam news: Navy officer Vinay Narwal’s last video before terrorist attack surfaces online | Watch

In a purported video, now going viral on social media, Indian Navy officer Vinay Narwal can be seen enjoying his trip to Pahalgam's Baisaran with his wife Himanshi.

Narwal was among the 26 killed when terrorists opened indiscriminate fire at tourists on Tuesday. He was on his honeymoon and tied the knot on April 16.

In the video, posted on X, Narwal can be seen striking the classic ‘Shah Rukh Khan pose' with his arms wide open and Himanshi embracing him from behind. The two then can be seen swooning to a romantic Bollywood number. Mint could not verify the authenticity of the video.

Watch:

“Last video shared by Lt. Vinay Narwal before he was killed by terrorists. Just 26, newly married, and committed to serving the nation—his life was cut short in the Pahalgam massacre. Life can be brutally unfair. Hope justice is served,” the video was titled on X.

Narwal's last rites held with full military honours On Wednesday afternoon, Narwal's mortal remains were brought to the IGI airport in Delhi from Kashmir, from where they were taken to his native place Karnal in Haryana where the last rites were held with full military honours.

"Let his soul rest in peace...We should all be proud of him in every way.

And we will make him proud in every way," said Himanshi, who hails from Gurugram and is pursuing a PhD. "Jai Hind," she said, saluting her husband Narwal at the IGI.

As soon as the mortal remains were brought to Karnal, a large number of people turned up to pay their last respects, with some raising "Pakistan Murdabad" slogans.

Later, Narwal's wife and some other family members accompanied the Navy officer on his final journey as the mortal remains were taken to the cremation ground in another vehicle with thousands of people turning up.

The last rites were held in the evening in Karnal with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Punjab's Finance Minister and AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema also present.

The Navy personnel offered a gun salute as mortal remains were consigned to flames.

‘Cheerful and dedicated officer’ At the Karnal home of Narwals, where wedding celebrations continued until yesterday, there was gloom after the Pahalgam incident.

"I was eating bhel puri and my husband was also here. A person came and asked if he was Muslim and when he denied, the man shot him dead," Himanshi is heard saying in a purported video of her at the incident site in Pahalgam, which has gone viral on social media.

Narwal's colleagues remembered him as a cheerful and dedicated officer.

"Lt Narwal was always cheerful and deeply committed to his duties," a Navy officer recalled.

Narwal had been serving at the Southern Naval Command in Kochi for the past one-and-a-half years after joining the Navy in 2022, officials said.