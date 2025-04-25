Pahalgam Terror Attack: Asaduddin Owaisi dons black band ahead of Juma Namaz in Shastripuram mosque | WATCH

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday donned a black arm band on his arm in condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 civilians on April 22.

Standing outside the Shastripuram mosque in Hyderabad, Owaisi was seen distributing black arm bands to people before the Juma Namaz that is held on Fridays.

Watch the video here:

Asaduddin Owaisi's symbolic gesture came days after the horrifying attack on tourists at Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, in a video message, Owaisi appealed to Muslims to wear black armbands when they offer Friday prayers against the Pahalgam terror attack, to give a message to the terrorists that “we condemn their acts.”

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE: Shah asks all CMs to identify Pakistani citizens

Pahalgam terror attack: AIMIM to support Centre Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement to punish the Pahalgam terrorists and their planners “beyond their imagination,” Owaisi on Thursday said his party will support the Centre in whatever decision it takes in the interest of the nation.

The Hyderabad MP however also reiterated his demand to the government to fix accountability.

He said justice for the families of the victims will be ensured only when accountability is fixed and the terrorists are punished.

“There should be no compromise on terrorism. The need of the hour is to take care of the nation. Whatever steps the government takes for the national interest, security, and protection of Kashmiris, the AIMIM will support them. In this critical time, we have to be united for national interest,” Owaisi said.

Also Read | Amit Shah calls for identification of Pakistani citizens after Pahalgam attacks

Asked about PM Modi's statement that India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers responsible for the attack in Pahalgam “beyond their imagination,” Owaisi said that his party welcomes it

“Definitely, we welcome it, and please do it. Whatever strict action the Prime Minister can take, he should do it,” he said.

The AIMIM chief noted that there were two CRPF units in that area in Pahalgam until January 2025.

“Why were they removed,” he asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The place where there were so many tourists—there wasn’t even a single police personnel, no CRPF camp, no security personnel. It took the Quick Reaction Team (QRT) more than an hour to reach the place of the incident. And these (terrorists) shot at people after asking about their religion,” Owaisi said.