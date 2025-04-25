Pahalgam Terror Attack: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi lands in Kashmir, briefed by 15 Corps about the situation

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Chief of Army Staff (SOAS) General Upendra Dwivedi has landed in Srinagar, Kashmir to review the situation. Army Chief General Dwivedi was briefed by top officials at 15 Corps, according to reports.

General Dwivedi is in Srinagar days after 26 civilians, mostly tourists, were killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam hill resort, 90 kilometres from Srinagar.

is being briefed by the 15 Corps Commander on the security situation and actions being taken by the formations against terrorists inside own territory and Pakistan Army attempts to violate the ceasefire along the Line of Control, according to local news agencies.