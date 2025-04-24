Pahalgam terror attack: Assam police arrests AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam for ‘derogatory remarks’, defending Pakistan

Pahalgam terrorist attack: Aminul Islam, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA from Dhing, was on Thursday arrested by the Assam Police for making ‘derogatory remarks' and defending Pakistan after a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed in a terror attack on Tuesday.

Aminul Islam was arrested for making a misleading and instigating statement during a public gathering, said the Assam Police in a post on ‘X’.

Further, it added that the statement went viral on social media and had the potential to create an adverse situation.

Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE: “Islam was booked under section 152/196/197(1)/113(3)/352/353 of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS). He has been arrested accordingly," the police added.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said there was a video in which the MLA was defending Pakistan and its complicity in the attack.

"I had instructed the police to take action, and accordingly, the DGP has informed me that he has been arrested. The MLA will be produced before a court and we will take the case to its logical conclusion,” Sarma said at a press conference.

Later, in a post on X, Sarma stated that Assam will take the strongest possible action against anyone who dares to defend—directly or indirectly—the horrific, Pakistan-sponsored terror attack in Pahalgam.

“Let it be known clearly: those who attempt to justify, normalise, or dilute the brutal murder of innocent civilians are not exercising freedom of expression—they are standing against the soul of India,” Sarma added.

Sarma also announced ₹5 lakh ex gratia for families of all 26 killed in the Pahalgam terror attack.