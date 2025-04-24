Pahalgam terror attack: At least 130 terrorists active on 42 launch pads in PoK, says report

India's security forces are suspecting the presence of around 130 terrorists on 42 active terror launch pads in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) side near the LoC area, as per a new report.

According to a report by India Today, the forces have zeroed in on specific training centres and terror launch pads located across PoK within 40 hours of the ghastly Pahalgam terrorist attack that took the lives of 26 civilians, most of whom were tourists.

The report, quoting sources, has said that Indian intelligence agencies have been keeping a close eye on these launch pads for months now. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has got a comprehensive briefing from the Indian Army, which included strategic recommendations and options regarding operations.

Hundreds of terrorists ready to infiltrate, Pakistan Army supporting them: Report The report, citing intelligence inputs, further claimed that another 150 to 200 trained terrorists are stationed in various camps opposite Jammu and Kashmir and have been primed for infiltration attempts. These infiltrations are reportedly being facilitated by the Pakistan Army.

The Indian Army, meanwhile, has been closely monitoring the developments at the terror launch pads. Authorities are considering options like precision surveillance expansion and reinforcement of the counter-infiltration grid to deal with the situation.

Recently, an infiltration was attempted the Battal sector, which resulted in heavy firing. As per the India Today report, 642 Mujahid Battalion saw heavy casualties during the failed attempt.

As many as 60 additional foreign terrorists from Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) are presently active in Jammu and Kashmir, along with 17 other local terrorists in the region.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Army is on high alert on its side of the LoC in anticipation of possible action from India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong message In a stern message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers who were responsible for the attack in Pahalgam "beyond their imagination".

“Today, from the soil of Bihar, I say to the whole world that India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth,” PM Modi said addressing a public gathering here.