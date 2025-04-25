Pahalgam terror attack: Barmer groom’s wedding plan in limbo after Attari border closure

Amid the brutal terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on 22 April, following which India shut down the Wagah-Attari border checkpost, it disrupted the life of a groom from Rajasthan's Bikaner as his wedding plans now hang in limbo, reported Hindustan Times.

According to the report, the groom, identified as 25-year-old Shaitan Singh, was all set to travel to Pakistan for his wedding on 23 April via the Attari border and tie the knot with his bride on 30 April.

Singh was engaged four years ago to Kesar Kanwar, a resident of Amarkot district in Pakistan’s Sindh province. His engagement was arranged according to traditional customs, which are common in border regions where communities on both sides share deep cultural and familial ties.

Singh's family struggled to secure visas to travel to Pakistan to finalise marriage, and after three years of persistent efforts, the family received visa clearance on 18 February. After this, both families set the wedding date for 30 April as the visa validity period was to expire on May 12.

But as India shut the gates of Attari border in the aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack, his bride now anxiously awaited the arrival of the baraat. The border closure has dashed the hopes of both the families and the wedding now is in limbo.

Expressing their disappointment at the entire incident, the groom's kin said, as Hindustan Times quoted, "We waited for years and followed every legal process, but now everything is uncertain."

Singh said, “After years of waiting and all the struggles we went through to make this wedding happen, it feels like everything has come to a halt. We were so close, but now I don’t know what will happen next. I feel totally helpless at this stage."

India's measures against Pakistan: Taking strong measures in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 tourists were killed, India not only shut the borders with Pakistan, but also stopped all trade with the neighbouring country.

India also directed people who crossed over with endorsements to return through that route before 1 May.

The Indian government no longer allowed Pakistani nationals to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) visas. India also suspended visa services to Pakistani nationals with immediate effect and directed them to leave India by 27 April, except for medical visas which have a deadline till 29 April.

The overall strength of India's High Commissions in Pakistan decreased from 55 to 30 from 1 May onwards.

Among others, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 with immediate effect.