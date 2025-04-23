Pahalgam Terror Attack: Benjamin Netanyahu mourns deadly attack that killed 26, says ‘Israel stands with India’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed sorrow over the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in numerous casualties. He reiterated Israel's support for India's battle against terrorism and extended condolences to the victims and their families.

Livemint
Published23 Apr 2025, 06:26 AM IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mourned over the terrorist attack that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday. He extended Israel's support for India in its fight against terrorism.

"My dear friend @narendramodi, I am deeply saddened by the barbaric terrorist attack in #Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, that killed and injured dozens of innocents. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims & their families. Israel stands with India in its fight against terrorism," Israel's Prime Minister's Office posted on X.

 

First Published:23 Apr 2025, 06:26 AM IST
