’Blaming Nehru?’: BJP reacts to Mani Shankar Aiyar’s ’consequences of Partition’ remark

Veteran Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar on Saturday mentioned “unresolved tragedy” while referring to the terror attack in J&K's Pahalgam where 26, mostly tourists, were killed, prompting a reaction from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking at a book release event, Mani Shankar Aiyar said, “I think many people almost prevented the partition. But the partition happened...because there were differences in value systems and assessments of the nature of India's nationhood and its civilisational inheritance between people like Gandhi, I would say, and Pandit Nehru ... and Jinnah and many other Muslims who did not agree with Mr Jinnah,” as reported by News18.

“But the fact is that partition happened and till today we are living with the consequences of that partition. Is this how we should be living? Is not the unresolved questions of partition reflected in the terrible tragedy that was enacted near Pahalgam on 22 April?” the senior Congress leader asked, referring to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

“But the fact is that the Partition happened and till today we are living with the consequences of that Partition. Is this how we should be living? Is that the unresolved questions of the Partition reflected in the terrible tragedy... in Pahalgam on April 22,” he said.

‘Pakistans dream of protecting Muslims ended in 1971 War’ Also Read: ‘Must not think, I have left abandoning everything…’, Sheikh Hasina warns Muhammad Yunus, calls him ‘fraud millitant’

“And it was the failure to understand that every salvation has more than one dimension to this identity that was responsible for what happened to Pakistan in 1971. Its dream of being the homeland of Muslims of India and being regarded as the protector of the Muslim community all over the subcontinent was finished forever,” he said.

Aiyar on ‘Pre-partition’ period Reflecting on the pre-Partition period, Aiyar said the real question that was posed to India at that time and which continues to haunt it today is what is to be done with what were then about 100 million Muslims and 200 million Muslims now.

As reported by PTI, the veteran leader further said, “Do we accept Jinnah's view and say 'no, they are a separate nation living amongst us as saboteurs or potential saboteurs', or do we look at them and say 'they are part and parcel of us'? Do we define ourselves as a composite or do we say 'no, we have only one dimension in our identity and that is the religious dimension of Hinduism'?”

“But in today's India, does a Muslim feel that he is accepted? Does a Muslim feel that he is cherished? Does a Muslim feel that he is celebrated? Why should I answer my own questions? Ask any Muslim and you will get the answers,” he added.

Here's what the BJP said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed Aiyar over his remarks, and further accused Congress of attempting to absolve Pakistan and justify acts of terrorism on Indian soil.

Poonawalla questioned how long Congress would continue to absolve Pakistan for every terrorist attack. “This is not the Indian National Congress (INC), but the Pakistan Parast Party (PPP),” he said, News18 reported..

“It has become Congress's full-time job to give a clean chit to Pakistan and whitewash Islamic jihad,” he added.

In response to the attack, the Central government has vowed that the terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack as well as those behind the conspiracy, will face severe punishment.

Is this how we should be living? Is that the unresolved questions of the Partition reflected in the terrible tragedy... in Pahalgam on April 22?

Additionally, the Central government has decided to put the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty on hold until Pakistan takes credible and irreversible steps to renounce its support for cross-border terrorism. Furthermore, the integrated Attari Check Post has been closed as part of the government's response.