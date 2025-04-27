Pahalgam terror attack: BSF gives farmers 48-hour deadline to harvest in Punjab amid rising tensions, says report

Days after last week's Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 tourists, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday issued an urgent directive to farmers living along the India-Pakistan border, Hindustan Times reported.

Advertisement

According to Hindustan Times, BSF has been instructed to complete their harvesting and clear the fields within 48 hours as a precautionary measure.

Local farmers in a border village of Amritsar district have begun harvesting their ripe crops in fields located across the fence, anticipating that the gates may be closed soon due to rising tensions, ANI reported.

One farmer shared that an announcement was made from the local Gurudwara, advising all farmers to complete their harvesting within the next few days and also make arrangements for 'tudi' (fodder) for their cattle.

"Our land is beyond the fence. We have been urged to harvest our crops in two-three days as gates might close. The border force is very cooperative with us...," he said.

Advertisement

Read More

The terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on tourists killed 26 people. The government has said that the terrorists responsible for the terror attack and the conspirators behind it will face severe punishment. Opposition parties have expressed their full support for the government in any action against perpetrators of the terror attack.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met on April 23 was briefed in detail on the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The CCS condemned the attack in the strongest terms and expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and hoped for the early recovery of the injured. Advertisement

In the briefing to the CCS, the cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were brought out. It was noted that this attack came in the wake of the successful holding of elections in the Union Territory and its steady progress towards economic growth and development.

Our land is beyond the fence. We have been urged to harvest our crops in two-three days as gates might close. The border force is very cooperative with us...

As part of measures to send a strong message to Pakistan for its support to cross-border terrorism, the government has decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism. India has also decided to close the integrated Attari Check Post, announced visa curbs, apart from a reduction in mission strength in the two countries. Advertisement

(With inputs from ANI)