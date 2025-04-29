Pahalgam terror attack: Devendra Fadnavis announces ₹50 lakh financial aid for families of deceased from Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday announced a financial assistance of ₹50 lakh each for the families of the deceased from Maharashtra who were killed in the recent Pahalgamterroristattack.

The state government will also focus on the education and employment needs of these families.

The announcement was made during a state cabinet meeting held on Tuesday, where CM Fadnavis paid a heartfelt tribute to the victims.

Fadnavis also announced during the cabinet meeting that Pahalgam terrorist attack victim Santosh Jagdale's daughter will be given a state government job.

This move follows discussions in which the state government had previously mentioned offering a job to the victim's daughter.

In the barbaric attack, 26 people were killed by Pakistan -linked terrorist at the Baisaran meadow inJammu and Kashmir’sPahalgam on April 22.

J&K govt announces ex-gratia worth ₹10 lakh

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) government also announced ex-gratia worth ₹10 lakh each for the families of deceased victims and ₹2 lakh for those who sustained serious injuries.

"No amount of money can ever compensate for the loss of loved ones, but as a mark of support and solidarity, the J&K Government announces an ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh each for the families of the deceased, ₹2 lakh for those seriously injured, and ₹1 lakh for those with minor injuries," the J&K Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a post on a social media platform X.

"All arrangements for the dignified transport of the victims back to their homes have been made. The injured are being provided the best medical care," the CMO added.

Acting on the attack, the Indian government suspended the 1960 Indus Water Treaty, downgrading bilateral ties and shutting down Attari checkpost as it hit back at Islamabad over the brazen attack.

West Bengal govt announces compensation Last week, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced a compensation package of ₹10 lakh each for the families of three state residents killed in the Pahalgam terror attack.

"The government has announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives in the terror attack. I talked to the parents of Bitan Adhikary. Swasthya Sathi Card has been made for Bitan's parents, and they will be given a pension of ₹10k per month as they are very old. ₹5 lakhs will be given to Bitan's parents, and ₹5 lakhs to Bitan's wife. ₹10 lakhs each will be given to the other two victims' families in Behala and Purulia. If anyone wants a job, the government will provide it. I also talked to the wife of the paramilitary personnel who lost his life in Udhampur. The government has announced a job for her and a compensation of ₹10 lakhs," she said.