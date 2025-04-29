Pahalgam terror attack: Devendra Fadnavis announces ₹50 lakh financial aid for families of deceased from Maharashtra

"The government has announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives in the terror attack. I talked to the parents of Bitan Adhikary. Swasthya Sathi Card has been made for Bitan's parents, and they will be given a pension of ₹10k per month as they are very old. ₹5 lakhs will be given to Bitan's parents, and ₹5 lakhs to Bitan's wife. ₹10 lakhs each will be given to the other two victims' families in Behala and Purulia. If anyone wants a job, the government will provide it. I also talked to the wife of the paramilitary personnel who lost his life in Udhampur. The government has announced a job for her and a compensation of ₹10 lakhs," she said.