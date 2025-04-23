Pahalgam terrorist attack: DGCA advises airlines to avoid fee surge, increase Srinagar flights

Pahalgam terrorist attack: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), under the Aviation Minister, has issued an advisory to airlines on April 23 regarding “connectivity from Srinagar to other cities in the country”.

“In the aftermath of the incident in Pahalgam, there is an unexpected demand from tourists seeking to return to their homes. In this regard, the airlines are advised to take swift action to increase the number of flights in response to heightened demand and also to ensure uninterrupted connectivity from Srinagar to various destinations across India, facilitating evacuation of stranded tourists,” the DGCA said.

“The airlines are also requested to consider waiving cancellation and rescheduling fees and provide all necessary assistance to tourists facing unexpected circumstances and challenges during this difficult time,” it added.

What Actions has the Civil Aviation Ministry taken? An urgent meeting was arranged between Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu and representatives of all airline operators, according to a PTI report. During the meeting airlines were strictly advised against price surges on the Srinagar route tickets, it added.

Naidu has also directed all airlines to “fully” cooperate with state governments and local authorities for transportation of the deceased to their respective homes. Further, the Ministry has also directed airlines to — maintain fares at the regular levels to ensure that “no passenger is burdened during this sensitive time”, the statement added.

Besides the airlines, Naidu is monitoring the situation in “close coordination” with relevant authorities and spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Also Read | Air India Express waives off cancellation fees for flights to and from Srinagar

Pahalgam Teror Attack: How Have Airlines Responded? Air India, which operates five daily flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Srinagar, will operate additional flights from Srinagar to Delhi at 1130 hours and from Srinagar to Mumbai at 1200 hours. "All our other flights to and from Srinagar will continue to operate as per schedule," it said in a post on X. Air India is also offering complimentary rescheduling and full refunds on cancellations to passengers with confirmed bookings till April 30 on these sectors.

Also Read | Dipika Kakkar, Shoaib Ibrahim say they visited Pahalgam day before terror attack

Air India Express, which runs around 80 weekly flights between Srinagar and Jammu, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata, said that is extending full support to its passengers flying to and from Srinagar, including full refunds to the original mode of payment. "Guests booked to travel on Air India Express flights from or to Srinagar until 30th April 2025 are being offered the flexibility to reschedule their travel with a complete waiver of date change fees and fare difference," the airline said in a post on X.

IndiGo has also extended waivers for rescheduling or cancellations for travel until April 30, applicable to bookings made on or before April 22. The airline also announced two additional flights on April 23 to and from Srinagar, one each from Delhi and Mumbai. IndiGo has 20 daily flights to Srinagar.