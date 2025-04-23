Pahalgam terrorist attack: DGCA advises airlines to avoid fee surge, increase Srinagar flights

Pahalgam terrorist attack: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), under the Aviation Minister, has issued an advisory to airlines on April 23 regarding “connectivity from Srinagar to other cities in the country”.
“In the aftermath of the incident in Pahalgam, there is an unexpected demand from tourists seeking to return to their homes. In this regard, the airlines are advised to take swift action to increase the number of flights in response to heightened demand and also to ensure uninterrupted connectivity from Srinagar to various destinations across India, facilitating evacuation of stranded tourists,” the DGCA said.
“The airlines are also requested to consider waiving cancellation and rescheduling fees and provide all necessary assistance to tourists facing unexpected circumstances and challenges during this difficult time,” it added.
An urgent meeting was arranged between Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu and representatives of all airline operators, according to a PTI report. During the meeting airlines were strictly advised against price surges on the Srinagar route tickets, it added.
Naidu has also directed all airlines to “fully” cooperate with state governments and local authorities for transportation of the deceased to their respective homes. Further, the Ministry has also directed airlines to — maintain fares at the regular levels to ensure that “no passenger is burdened during this sensitive time”, the statement added.
Besides the airlines, Naidu is monitoring the situation in “close coordination” with relevant authorities and spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Air India is also offering complimentary rescheduling and full refunds on cancellations to passengers with confirmed bookings till April 30 on these sectors.
"Guests booked to travel on Air India Express flights from or to Srinagar until 30th April 2025 are being offered the flexibility to reschedule their travel with a complete waiver of date change fees and fare difference," the airline said in a post on X.
The airline also announced two additional flights on April 23 to and from Srinagar, one each from Delhi and Mumbai. IndiGo has 20 daily flights to Srinagar.
(With inputs from PTI)