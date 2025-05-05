Pahalgam Terror Attack Fallout: Nirmala Sitharaman demands ADB to cut Pakistan funding, says report

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in a meeting with Asian Development Bank president Masato Kanda, has demanded that the bank cut its funds to Pakistan, as New Delhi continues to extend its punitive moves against Islamabad in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

In reports on Monday, India Today and NDTV confirmed the development, citing sources. According to the news outlets, in addition to her meeting with the ADB chief, Sitharaman reiterated the same demand to Italian Finance Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti in a separate meeting.

Mint could not independently verify the authenticity of the reports. The article will be updated once an official confirmation is received regarding the same.

Meanwhile, NDTV also reported that India is pushing for authorities to include Pakistan in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list, while demanding a review of multilateral funding flows to the country.

Sitharaman is in the Italian city of Milan to attend the 58th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), scheduled from May 4 to 7.

She is leading the Indian delegation comprising officials from the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance.

“Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman is received by Ambassador Vani Rao and Consul General Lavanya Kumar after her arrival at the Milan Malpensa Airport, Italy. The Union Finance Minister will participate in the 58th ADB Annual Meeting in Milan,” the Ministry of Finance posted on X.

Also Read | FM Sitharaman cuts short US visit after Pahalgam terror attack

On the sidelines of the ADB's 58th Annual Meeting, Sitharaman's schedule also includes bilateral meetings with Finance Ministers of Italy, Japan, and Bhutan.

Meetings with the President of ADB, the President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), and the Governor of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) were also in her itinerary, Finance ministry said in a release.