Pahalgam Terror Attack: Govt writes to BBC, objects to terming terrorists as ‘militants’

The central government has written to BBC India head Jackie Martin on their reporting about Pahalgam terror attack. It has objected the channel to terming terrorists as “militants”, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sources told Mint.

The XP division of MEA will be monitoring the reporting of BBC, sources added.

The government has banned the 16 Pakistani YouTube channels comprising Ary news, Dawn News, Samaa TV, Geo News for spreading provocative and communally sensitive content, false and misleading narratives and misinformation against India, its Army and security agencies, news agency PTI reported.

Youtube channels blocked Dawn News, Irshad Bhatti, SAMAA TV, ARY NEWS, BOL NEWS, Raftar, The Pakistan Referenc, Geo News, Samaa Sports, GNN, Uzair Cricket, Umar Cheema Exclusive, Asma Shirazi, Muneeb Farooq, SUNO News and Razi Naama.

Pahalgam terror attack The deadly Pahalgam attack claimed lives of 26 people on April 22, mostly included tourists. It is reportedly the worst attack on civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai 26/11 attacks in which more than 60 people were killed.

India's action against Pakistan While addressing a press conference the next day of the incident, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that the CCS condemned the attack and offered its deepest condolences to the victims' families. India took stringent actions against Pakistan following it; it suspended Indus Water Treaty, shut down Attari Check Post among others.

Pakistan's decisions as India downgrades ties The Simla Agreement and other bilateral accords with India were put on hold by Pakistan on Thursday. It suspended all trade, closed its airspace for Indian airlines and said any attempt to divert the water meant for it under the Indus Water Treaty will be considered an Act of War, PTI reported.

It shut down the Wagah border post, cancelled visas given to Indians under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and ordered military advisers at the Indian High Commission to leave, mirroring steps India took over the Pahalgam terror attack.

PM Modi over Pahalgam terror attack PM Modi vowed that the terrorists and conspirators behind it will be punished beyond their imagination. “Today, on the soil of Bihar, I say to the whole world, India will identify, trace and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth. India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism,” he said.

During a Mann Ki Baat programme, Modi said, “I assure the bereaved families that they will get justice. Those behind this attack will get the harshest punishment. Terrorists and their masters plotted this conspiracy because they want to destroy Kashmir.”