Pahalgam terror attack: How a Hindu Brahmin survived by reciting Kalima, the Islamic prayer; ‘When I started...’

Debasish Bhattacharya, a Hindu Brahmin, narrowly escaped the terrorists' bullets during the deadly Pahalgam terror attack by reciting the Islamic ‘Kalima’, a declaration of faith that forms the core beliefs of Muslims.

Bhattacharya, a Bengali professor at Assam University in Silchar, was on holiday with his family in Jammu and Kashmir.

Just 20 minutes into their visit to the Baisaran meadows, the Brahmin heard a gunshot, which he initially assumed was fired by the forest department to scare away wild animals.

“We were just enjoying the view when I heard a gunshot. When I inquired about it, I was told it might be from the forest department to scare away wild animals,” Bhattacharya told NDTV over a telephonic interview.

However, he soon saw a man with a gun who shot a tourist after a brief conversation with the couple. Soon, four gun-totting terrorists started targeting tourists visiting the picturesque spot.

Bhattacharya said the people around him crouched on the ground and started reciting the ‘Kalma’, a declaration of faith that forms the core beliefs of Muslims.

“So I also followed them. A terrorist walked up to us and shot the man next to me. Then he looked at me and asked what I was doing,” Bhattacharya said. “Kya bol raha hai,” asked the terrorist in Hindi.

Terrified Bhattacharya said he started reciting the Kalma louder, “and did not reply to his question”. “I don't know what happened; he just turned around and left to join his group on the other side,” he shared.

Emphasising that it wasn't just the Kalima that saved his life, the professor said he followed what everyone else was doing in an “absolutely instantaneous, heard mentality” way.

The miraculous escape The professor said that after the terrorists left, he, along with his wife and son, immediately abandoned the place and walked back.

“I somehow managed to escape by crossing the 7-foot high fence,” he said, adding that they walked following the hoof marks of the horse.

Bhattacharya told NDTV that locals helped them throughout. “Our horse guide (pony riders_ came searching for us. They came back for us. They found us, and took us back.”

He shared that the driver of the cab they had hailed for coming to the Baisaran meadows rushed them back to their hotel in Srinagar.

Assam government to bring the Bhattacharyas back Bhattacharya, who shared that his family's trip was to end on Saturday, said the Assam government is making arrangements to bring him and his family back to their hometown.

The Assam Chief Minister's Office (CMO) also posted an update about the same on Twitter (now X). It said: “The CM Office Assam has spoken to a survivor from Assam of the dastardly Pahalgam Terror Attack and has taken a full brief of the incident which they have faced yesterday.”

“The entire family's return to the state is being arranged on priority, and the government of Assam is in touch with the government of India to bring the family back to Assam at the earliest,” it added.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also said his office is in touch with Bhattacharya. “We will ensure his safe return to Assam soon.”

Pahalgam terror attack A group of terrorists opened fire at Baisaran meadows, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists from other states, and injuring several others.

Some of the eyewitnesses have claimed that the victims were asked about their religion before they were shot. The terrorists only targeted men.