Pahalgam terror attack: In just six hours, 3,337 people flown out from Srinagar in 20 flights

Pahalgam terror attack: As many as 3,337 passengers flew out of Srinagar in just six hours, in 20 flights between 6 am and 12 pm on Wednesday, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Advertisement

Terrorists opened fire at tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday. The attack took place in Baisaran, also known as ‘mini Switzerland’.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist group, claimed responsibility for the attack, according to reports. Mint couldn’t verify the TRF claims circulating on social media.

Additional flights in operation IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet are operating a total of seven extra flights in addition to their normal scheduled services from Srinagar.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Wednesday said that strict instructions were given to airlines to avoid any fare surges and that fares are being monitored and kept at reasonable levels.

He also said that all airlines operating from Srinagar have waived cancellation and rescheduling charges to support passengers.

Advertisement

Read More

“Food and water are being provided at the airport, and an extra tent has been set up outside for those waiting. Between 6 AM and 12 PM today, Srinagar Airport handled 20 Departures with 3337 Pax,” he said in a post on X. Advertisement

“I’m personally monitoring the situation and in constant touch with the Home Ministry & airline operators. This is a time for solidarity. We stand with every citizen and will ensure all support needed,” the Civil Aviation Minister added.

Earlier in the day, the websites of some airlines showed ticket prices of over ₹50,000 for flights to Srinagar.

The country's largest airline, IndiGo, said that in view of the emergent situation, it has taken steps to moderate the fares.

DGCA issues advisory In an advisory on Wednesday, DGCA said that in the aftermath of the incident in Pahalgam, there is an unexpected demand from tourists seeking to return to their homes.

“In this regard, the airlines are advised to take swift action to increase the number of flights in response to heightened demand and also to ensure uninterrupted connectivity from Srinagar to various destinations across India, facilitating evacuation of stranded tourists,” it said. Advertisement

According to the advisory, airlines have also been asked to provide all necessary assistance to tourists facing unexpected circumstances and challenges during this difficult time.

Airlines offer support Major domestic airlines in India have offered support and waivers of cancellation and rescheduling charges to passengers travelling to/from Srinagar.

“IndiGo has added special flights to Srinagar from Delhi and Mumbai with immediate effect and will be operating these over and above the regular schedule of 160 weekly flights from/to Srinagar from various parts of India,” IndiGo, which operates 20 flights daily connecting Srinagar with various Indian cities, said in a statement.

Air India is operating one additional flight each from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai, along with offering complimentary rescheduling and full refunds on cancellations. It has five daily flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Srinagar. Advertisement

SpiceJet, in a post on X, said it is operating an additional flight and also extending waivers on rescheduling and cancellations for Srinagar flights till April 30. It will be applicable for bookings made on or before April 22.

Akasa Air also said that passengers who wish to cancel their bookings will be provided with a full refund at no additional charge for all flights departing between April 23 and 29 to/from Srinagar.

"Guests booked to travel on Air India Express flights from or to Srinagar until 30th April 2025 are being offered the flexibility to reschedule their travel with a complete waiver of date change fees and fare difference," the airline said in a post on X.

According to the airline, passengers may also opt to cancel their bookings and receive a full refund to their original mode of payment. Advertisement

Tourism in J&K to take a hit? Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI) President and Nomad Travels CEO Ajay Prakash said the attack will significantly impact tourism in J&K in the short term.

“As TAFI, we pledge to support tourism in J&K, and we are confident that it will recover very quickly,” he said.