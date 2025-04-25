Pahalgam terror attack: After Attari, India-Pakistan border at Suchetgarh in Jammu shut for civilians

Pahalgam terror attack: After the Attari-Wagah border shutdown, now the India-Pakistan border, reportedly, has also been shut for civilians, with the Border Security Forces (BSF) halting civilian movement at Octroi Post, following the lethal attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's picturesque town Pahalgam, that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

The halting of civilian movement along the Octroi Post on the International Border (IB) in Suchetgarh and Chamliyal in Samba, Jammu, comes a day after India responded to the Pahalgam attacks by shutting the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari in Amritsar along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab.

Pahalgam terror attack Terror gripped Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam after terrorists opened fire at Baisaran meadow near the picturesque town in south Kashmir on Tuesday, April 22, killing 26 people, most of them tourists. This marks the deadliest terror attack in the Kashmir Valley since the Pulwama attacks in 2019.

Amit Shah directs CMs to identify Pakistani citizens Earlier in the day, Home Minister Amit Shah had instructed the CMs of all states to identify Pakistani citizens under their jusrisdiction, and inform the Centre accordingly so that their visas could be cancelled.

Attari border shut after Pahalgam attacks India's decision to downgrade diplomatic ties with Pakistan in view of cross-border links to the Pahalgam terror attack, by shutting the Attari-Wagah border was taken in the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting held at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on Wednesday, April 23.

Where is the Attari-Wagah border Attari and Wagah refer to the same international border between India and Pakistan. It serves as a popular site where troops from both countries exchange sweets during the Muslim holiday of Eid and the Hindu holiday of Diwali.

Attari is the name of the Indian village on the border, while Wagah is the name of the Pakistani village on the border, where the existing checkpoint has now been shut.

