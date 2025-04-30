Pahalgam Terror Attack: India’s warning to Pak over hotline, Delhi’s move in UNSC, Qatar, Saudi urges restraint | 5 pts

The deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, has significantly escalated tensions between India and Pakistan. In the aftermath, India has taken a firm stance, warning Pakistan against unprovoked ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) and engaging with the international community to highlight the issue. Meanwhile, regional powers Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait have called for restraint from both sides to prevent further escalation.
Here are five key developments surrounding the crisis:
The Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan held a hotline conversation on April 29 to address recent unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army along the LoC and the International Border.
India issued a strong warning to Pakistan, condemning the repeated breaches and emphasising that Indian forces have responded firmly and proportionately to these provocations.
The violations, which have intensified since the Pahalgam attack, were reported in sectors including Naushera, Sunderbani, Akhnoor, Baramulla, and Kupwara.
In a bid to garner international support, India reached out to the seven non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to apprise them of the situation and seek condemnation of cross-border terrorism.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has been actively engaging with his counterparts, including a recent conversation with the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister, to underline India’s position and the need for collective action against terrorism emanating from Pakistan.
Amid the rising tensions, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait have urged both India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and avoid any actions that could further destabilise the region. These Gulf nations have emphasised dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable path to resolving the crisis, reflecting concerns over the potential for escalation between two nuclear-armed neighbours.
Following the Pahalgam attack, India has implemented several punitive measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, closure of the Attari Integrated Check Post, suspension of visas, and reduction in diplomatic staff.
Pakistan has responded with reciprocal actions such as closing border crossings and airspace restrictions. These moves have further strained bilateral relations and heightened the risk of confrontation.
Pakistan has denied any involvement in the Pahalgam attack and accused India of fabricating claims to justify potential military action. Islamabad has announced credible intelligence suggesting that India may launch a military strike within 24 to 36 hours. In response, the Pakistan military has been placed on high alert, with the Air Force limiting flying operations to essential missions to avoid confusion in the airspace.ews
